Point One Navigation Raises $35 Million Series C to Define the Future of Precise Location and Physical AI

Funding accelerates Point One's mission to deliver centimeter-level precision to every connected vehicle, robot, and device.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Point One Navigation , a leader in high-precision location technology, today announced a $35 million Series C oversubscribed funding round led by Khosla Ventures , with participation from existing investors including IA Ventures, UP Partners and Alumni Ventures. The capital will support further infrastructure expansion, software innovation, and OEM integration, alongside team growth in R&D, engineering, customer success, and international operations.

From self-driving cars and trucks, to delivery robots and precision agriculture, the rise of Physical AI—machines that understand and interact with the real world—depends on reliable, high-accuracy location. Historically, that precision required complex system integration, specialized expertise, and heavy custom development. Point One Navigation was founded to change that: to make precise location simple, reliable, and globally accessible for any developer.

"For years, enabling Physical AI through precision location has been a powerful concept but painfully complex to implement in the real world," said Aaron Nathan, CEO and co-founder of Point One Navigation. "By combining dense, centralized infrastructure, intelligent software, and a developer-first API, we're giving every OEM the spatial awareness to bring their platforms to life. This funding accelerates our mission to make precise location as universal as GPS itself."

The Platform Behind Precise Location

Point One Navigation is the first to deliver centimeter-level location services in a singular platform by combining three core technologies:

The Polaris RTK Network: the world's most densely deployed and professionally managed infrastructure providing high-quality GNSS corrections data

The Location Cloud: unifies corrections, telemetry, and device management through a single GraphQL API

The Positioning Engine: software that fuses satellite, sensor, and motion data in real time to determine a device's exact position with centimeter-level accuracy

Together, this seamless platform — from satellite to software — enables precise location for Physical AI in minutes, not months.

Delivering on the Vision

Since its last funding round, Point One Navigation has:

Announced a strategic partnership with Totem and Orange S.A. , extending precise-location services across Europe using Totem's tower infrastructure and Orange's IoT platform.

, extending precise-location services across Europe using Totem's tower infrastructure and Orange's IoT platform. Signed multi-year, exclusive agreements with leading automotive, robotics, and equipment manufacturers , accelerating adoption across key markets reaching hundreds of thousands of devices.

, accelerating adoption across key markets reaching hundreds of thousands of devices. Expanded Polaris RTK Network coverage across North America, Europe, and Asia, achieving unprecedented reliability and density.

across North America, Europe, and Asia, achieving unprecedented reliability and density. Launched the Location Cloud API , giving developers a single endpoint for corrections, telemetry, and lifecycle management.

, giving developers a single endpoint for corrections, telemetry, and lifecycle management. Embedded its Positioning Engine with OEM and module partners to enable seamless indoor/outdoor transitions and human-motion modeling for wearables, safety, and first-responder use cases.

These achievements underscore Point One's accelerating momentum and broad market traction—the number of OEM's leveraging Point One for Physical AI has increased 10x in the last year.

"Physical AI requires knowing exactly where you are down to the centimeter," said Kanu Gulati, Partner at Khosla Ventures and Board Member. "Point One makes this level of accuracy accessible to any developer, from powering autonomous vehicles and drones to warehouse robots and emergency response. We're excited to continue backing the team as they become the default location layer for the next generation of AI in the physical world."

About Point One Navigation

Point One Navigation delivers the world's most precise, reliable, and scalable location platform. Its Unified Location Platform — combining the Polaris RTK Network, Location Cloud, and Positioning Engine — provides centimeter-level accuracy for vehicles, robots, wearables, and connected devices within its expanding global coverage areas. Point One Navigation is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Visit pointonenav.com to learn more.

About Khosla Ventures

Khosla Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investments in artificial intelligence, financial services, healthcare, consumer, enterprise, and sustainability sectors. It is known for making early capital investments in startups such as OpenAI, Instacart, Affirm, DoorDash, and Block.

