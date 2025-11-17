Point One Navigation and SenSen Partner to Deliver Centimeter-Accurate Location Data for Smart City Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Point One Navigation, a leader in precise positioning technology, and SenSen, a leading provider of AI-powered Live Awareness solutions for smart cities, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver centimeter-accurate location data across the entire SenSen portfolio. This collaboration has the potential to enhance the capabilities of SenSen's solutions for curbside enforcement, live curb awareness, city asset management, intelligent vision agents, and fuel theft prevention.

SenSen's innovative AI platform is transforming how cities and enterprises manage their assets and operations with intelligent, real-time insights. By integrating Point One Navigation's Polaris RTK corrections network, SenSen will provide its customers with unparalleled accuracy, enabling a new level of precision for applications that demand it most. This partnership will ensure that vehicles and devices in the SenSen ecosystem can operate with absolute confidence in its location, down to the centimeter.

"Precision is the foundation of intelligent city management. Without accurate positioning, the data collected from our systems loses its full value for critical decision-making," said Aaron Nathan, CEO of Point One Navigation. "Our partnership with SenSen demonstrates how Polaris RTK's centimeter-level accuracy and 99.9% uptime can empower smarter, safer, and more efficient urban environments. These users rely on absolute precision, and our positioning platform ensures they can trust their data completely."

"Our goal is to make advanced technology and high-accuracy data accessible to all," said Duc Vo, CTO at SenSen. "Partnering with Point One Navigation has enabled us to deliver a seamless experience with zero setup or configuration. As we continue to expand our AI-driven solutions, Point One's RTK corrections will empower more cities and businesses to operate with complete confidence in their spatial data."

This partnership addresses the growing demand for precision across multiple industries where SenSen's customers operate, including smart city management, public safety, and enterprise operations. With Point One's professionally-run, global RTK corrections network, featuring thousands of actively monitored base stations with strict survey-grade installation standards and industrial-grade hardware, SenSen customers can rely on consistent centimeter-level accuracy for their critical operations.

About Point One Navigation

Point One Navigation is the first centimeter-accurate positioning platform designed for today's most demanding applications. Combining an independently run and monitored RTK corrections network, an API for easy integration into any application, and positioning engine software tailored for specific use-cases, Point One's precision location stack makes it easy to quickly build production-grade products that operate safely and reliably in the physical world. Point One's customers range from Fortune 500 companies with hundreds of thousands of vehicles to cutting-edge robotics startups who are defining the future of autonomy in their industries. Learn more about Point One at pointonenav.com .

About SenSen

SenSen is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions that improve public and private sector operations. Leveraging its intelligent vision platform, SenSen helps organizations gain a better understanding of their physical world by providing real-time data and insights. Its solutions are designed to enhance efficiency, safety, and compliance across a range of applications, including curbside management, public safety, and asset monitoring. To learn more, visit SenSen .

Media Contact:

Dahn Pratt: [email protected]

SOURCE Point One Navigation