Point One launches its Virtual RTK service to deliver complete, centimeter-accurate positioning at continent scale across the US, UK, and EU

Virtual RTK complements Point One's True RTK service, expanding its Polaris product to offer unmatched coverage, accuracy, and reliability for applications across robotics, agriculture, autonomous vehicles, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point One Navigation, a leader in precise positioning technology, has launched its Virtual RTK service to provide customers with complete precision coverage at continent scale. Virtual RTK joins Point One's True RTK service under its Polaris product umbrella to deliver "coverage everywhere" with centimeter-level precision, fast convergence times, and 99.9% uptime. With Virtual RTK, Polaris is now one of the world's most comprehensive RTK corrections services and offers a reliable and modern solution at a price point that makes sense for any application, from individuals to large enterprises.

"Our Polaris RTK corrections service, offering both Virtual RTK and True RTK, is truly unique," said Aaron Nathan, CEO of Point One Navigation. "We are providing our customers with a comprehensive suite of correction tools for high-precision positioning, at a price that makes the most sense for their particular application. True RTK offers the gold standard for convergence and precision and, now, Virtual RTK offers consistent coverage and value for fleets operating at scale."

Virtual RTK, which is powered by advanced State Space Representation (SSR) technology, sets a new industry standard by leveraging a highly discrete and accurate model of GNSS error sources, including clock/time errors, ephemeris errors, tropospheric density, and ionospheric variations, with support for every modern GNSS system and signal. The Polaris Virtual Reference Station (VRS) model is powered by real-time data from more than 1,700 base stations, ensuring unmatched accuracy and reliability from anywhere in the contiguous US, UK, or EU.

"This innovation underscores our commitment to offering the best-in-class precise location solutions for any application, from robotics, to drone mapping, to autonomous vehicles and everything in-between," Aaron added. "The Polaris product line, combined with our Location Cloud and Fusion Engine positioning software, forms a robust platform that meets the diverse needs of our customers, ensuring seamless integration and unmatched performance."

Point One Navigation is the first centimeter-accurate positioning platform designed for today's most demanding applications. Combining an independently run and monitored RTK corrections network, an API for easy integration into any application, and Fusion Engine software tailored for specific use-cases, Point One's precision location stack makes it easy to quickly build production-grade products that operate safely and reliably in the physical world. Point One's customers range from Fortune 500 companies with tens of thousands of vehicles to cutting-edge robotics startups who are defining the future of autonomy in their industries. Learn more about Point One at pointonenav.com.

