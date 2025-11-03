TOTEM, Point One Navigation, and Orange partner to deploy Europe's largest positioning correction network

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Point One Navigation, a leader in precise positioning technology, today announced a strategic partnership with TOTEM, the industrial tower company, and Orange, a world-leading telecommunications operator, to accelerate the deployment of the largest GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) correction network across Europe. By leveraging TOTEM's extensive portfolio of thousands of accessible high-level telecommunication towers and rooftops across France and Spain, along with Orange's advanced connectivity solutions – including their M2M SIM cards and 4G/5G connectivity, Point One can rapidly deploy its network and provide continuous, centimeter-level accuracy to its customers.

Infrastructure synergy: TOTEM's Tower network and Orange's connectivity

This partnership is essential to Point One's global expansion, allowing the company to install and manage its own GNSS corrections base stations on over 500 TOTEM sites. With this new infrastructure Point One will bring immediate benefits to customers across various sectors - from construction and surveying to precision agriculture and public safety – depending on high-accuracy data for critical operations.

Unlike traditional models that rely on revenue-sharing agreements with telecom partners, this collaboration allows Point One to maintain full ownership and operational control of its network infrastructure. This approach ensures the highest standards of reliability, performance, and scalability, reinforcing Point One's position as a leader in providing precise, reliable, and easy-to-integrate location services that power the future of autonomous systems.

Centimeter-level accuracy with unparalleled reliability

This strategic partnership goes beyond infrastructure to include close collaboration with Orange, to strengthen the entire ecosystem. Point One's integration with Orange's infrastructure provides an additional layer of resilience and performance to the GNSS corrections network.

The partnership is built on a comprehensive collaboration model:

Direct supply partnership : Orange Business provides essential SIM cards for Point One's global Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) network connectivity, ensuring users can access precise location data anywhere in the world through Point One's network.

: Orange Business provides essential SIM cards for Point One's global Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) network connectivity, ensuring users can access precise location data anywhere in the world through Point One's network. Commercial channel partnerships : Orange Business will also act as sales channel, recommending Point One's solutions to end customers in their respective markets.

: Orange Business will also act as sales channel, recommending Point One's solutions to end customers in their respective markets. Scope and regional coverage: The agreement defines the specific service and regions covered for each collaboration, ensuring smooth implementation. This framework enables both companies to explore co-selling opportunities, opening new growth markets, while maintaining clear operational boundaries.

Beyond infrastructure: a comprehensive technology ecosystem

"This partnership with TOTEM is a fundamental step in our European expansion and a testament to our commitment to building a global, professionally managed RTK network," said Aaron NATHAN, CEO at Point One Navigation. "TOTEM's infrastructure provides the ideal platform for our base stations, allowing us to deliver seamless, centimeter-level accuracy with high uptime and reliability to our customers in France and Spain. This collaboration not only strengthens our network but also positions us to be an indispensable enabler of the new technology frontier in Europe."

"TOTEM's collaboration with Point One showcases how we are leveraging our infrastructure to facilitate technological innovation and support the development of next-generation applications," said Emmanuel ROCHAS, CEO of TOTEM. "By hosting Point One's advanced GNSS corrections base stations, we are playing a crucial role in enabling new potential customers on our towers: robotics, automated ground vehicle (AGV), Internet of Things (IoT) players. This partnership demonstrates our dedication to fostering a dynamic ecosystem that brings new value to all stakeholders and scale faster."

"At Orange, we are excited to contribute to this innovative partnership that illustrates our commitment to creating open-innovation ecosystems that generate value for our customers and partners while supporting the development of next-generation technologies," said François GUY, SVP SME Enterprises France Market at Orange. "This collaboration creates a powerful synergy between Point One's precision positioning technology, TOTEM's strategic infrastructure assets, and Orange's networks."

This strategic partnership highlights the critical role of TOTEM's infrastructure as the foundation for Point One's European expansion. By leveraging TOTEM's strategically located tower sites and Orange's technological expertise, Point One can rapidly deploy its high-precision GNSS network with optimal coverage and reliability, while accelerating the adoption of centimeter-accurate positioning across multiple industries throughout Europe.

About TOTEM:

TOTEM, an Orange subsidiary, is a new TowerCo company with the ambition to become a leading player in Europe. As of November 2021, TOTEM is present in France and Spain.

As an independent and neutral player, TOTEM is well-placed to offer infrastructure and connectivity solutions that create value for its customers. With its current footprint of 27,300 towers (ground-based and rooftop based), TOTEM provides mutualized solutions for operators, as well as Distributed Antenna Solutions (DAS) for dense and enclosed areas such as stadiums or public transport.

Connectivity, for everyone, everywhere, is at the heart of TOTEM's strategy, bringing together operators, local authorities, landlords and companies. Learn more about TOTEM at https://www.totemtowers.com/fr/

About Point One Navigation:

Point One Navigation is the first centimeter-accurate positioning platform designed for today's most demanding applications. Combining an independently run and monitored RTK corrections network, an API for easy integration into any application, and positioning engine software tailored for specific use-cases, Point One's precision location stack makes it easy to quickly build production-grade products that operate safely and reliably in the physical world. Point One's customers range from Fortune 500 companies with hundreds of thousands of vehicles to cutting-edge robotics startups who are defining the future of autonomy in their industries. Learn more about Point One at

http://www.pointonenav.com

About Orange:

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,600 employees worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 68,700 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 300 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 262 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:

Mathilde Boistay: [email protected]

Dahn Pratt: [email protected]

Fatima Rahil : [email protected]

SOURCE Point One Navigation