Point Quest Group Appoints Jake Carwell as Vice President of School Solutions

Veteran educator and special education leader will help expand district partnerships and advance student-centered solutions nationwide

ELK GROVE, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Quest Group, a national provider of special education staffing and services, today announced the appointment of Jake Carwell as Vice President of School Solutions. A former teacher, principal, special education director, and education executive, Carwell will lead the company's school partnership strategy, helping districts address workforce challenges, strengthen student support systems, and improve outcomes for students with diverse learning needs.

Bringing extensive firsthand experience

Carwell brings more than two decades of experience as a principal, special education administrator, and trusted partner to educators, school leaders, and districts. Throughout his career, he has led special education programs, developed therapeutic learning environments, and helped education organizations grow while keeping student outcomes at the center of every decision.

"Jake understands the challenges school leaders face because he's lived them," said Chris Miller, CEO of Point Quest Group. "He has a deep understanding of special education, a collaborative leadership style, and a genuine commitment to helping districts succeed. As we continue to grow, his experience will help us deepen our partnerships with schools and ensure we're delivering solutions that make a lasting difference for students."

Looking beyond staffing

In his new role, Carwell will work with school districts, universities, and education partners to expand awareness of Point Quest Group's comprehensive approach to supporting special education. Rather than focusing solely on filling vacancies, he sees an opportunity to help districts solve the underlying challenges that make staffing, retention, and student support increasingly difficult.

"Schools don't need another company that's simply trying to fill positions," said Carwell. "They need a partner who understands their goals, listens to their challenges, and works alongside them to build solutions that last. When you focus on doing what's right for students and giving educators the support they need, stronger outcomes follow."

That philosophy also shapes how Carwell views quality. Rather than treating compliance as the goal, he believes organizations should build systems that consistently deliver exceptional support for students and educators.

"When quality comes first, compliance follows naturally," he said. "Our responsibility is to help districts create environments where students receive the services they need, educators have the support to do their best work, and schools can build sustainable programs for the future."

Founded by educators, Point Quest Group partners with school districts and charter schools across the country to provide special education services, behavioral and mental health support, related therapies, professional development, and other specialized solutions designed to help students with unique learning needs thrive.

About Point Quest Group

Point Quest Group is the premier national provider of special education services, partnering with more than 360 school districts and charter schools to support thousands of students ages 3–22 each year. Through in-district staffing, therapeutic and non-public day school programs, and a family of specialized service companies, Point Quest Group delivers tailored educational, behavioral, and therapeutic support. With a nationwide team of highly trained professionals and four dedicated campuses, Point Quest Group helps students with unique needs thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Built on strong relationships and a commitment to joyful, engaging learning, Point Quest Group is recognized for exceptional student outcomes, a supportive workplace culture, and meaningful community impact.

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SOURCE Point Quest Group