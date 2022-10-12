Point32Health and Monogram Health Collaborate to Improve Chronic Kidney Care

Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care commercial members to benefit from early in-home access to care and benefit management services

CANTON, Mass. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, today announced a collaboration with Monogram Health, the leading value-based specialty provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. Point32Health and Monogram will work to increase access to early kidney care for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan commercial members.

Through the collaboration, Monogram Health will assume full financial risk for Point32Health's members with kidney disease, delivering industry-leading in-home specialty care services promoting better patient outcomes while improving affordability.

"Point32Health is committed to delivering innovative services, tailored care management and support to the members we serve," said Cain Hayes, president and CEO of Point32Health. "Working with Monogram Health, we will ensure our commercial members receive best-in-class kidney care with the goal of slowing disease progression and providing our members and provider community access to specialty care for better health outcomes."

"This powerful collaboration with Point32Health furthers Monogram's mission to transform the way health care is delivered for those with kidney disease so they can lead healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives," said Monogram Health board chair Bill Frist, M.D., who graduated from Harvard Medical School before becoming a heart and lung transplant surgeon and later U.S. Senate majority leader. "By combining Monogram's innovative, in-home, evidence-based care delivery approach with one of New England's most iconic nonprofit health care organizations, we can dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life for those affected by kidney disease."

The collaboration also includes a research component between Monogram and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute's Department of Population Medicine, a unique collaboration between Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Harvard Medical School focused on innovative teaching and research to address health care issues.

More than 37 million Americans live with chronic kidney disease with communities of color being disproportionately impacted, as African Americans are about 3.5 times more likely and Hispanics approximately twice as likely to develop end-stage renal disease (https://adr.usrds.org/2021).

Point32Health and Monogram Health are exploring opportunities to expand the program across other lines of Point32Health's business.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier. Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health—and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England. For more information, click here.

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. The company deploys an innovative in-home care delivery model and technology-driven array of evidence-based clinical services, including complex case and disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to transform the way health care is delivered for those with kidney disease. This innovative model of care has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans and value-based providers to care for patients across 33 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

