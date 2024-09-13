Point32Health Announces CEO Transition

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, a not-for-profit health and well-being organization, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Cain Hayes is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. The Board thanks Cain for his service and wishes him well with his future endeavors.

The Board of Directors of Point32Health has appointed current Chair of the Board, Eileen Auen as Interim Executive Chair, effective immediately. Auen will serve until a search for a permanent replacement is concluded.

"Eileen has served on the Board of Point32Health and its predecessor companies for over eight years and as Chair since June 2022," said Bert Scott, fellow Director and Chair of Point32Health's Governance Committee. "We are truly fortunate that Eileen, with her knowledge of the organization and industry, will step in to lead the company during this transition."

Auen's career of more than 25 years in leadership roles in healthcare and financial services, includes previously serving as Chief Executive Officer of APS Healthcare (a behavioral health company) and PMSI (a pharmacy benefit manager). She was also the Head of Healthcare Management for Aetna and President of Health Net of the Northeast and held several senior roles at CIGNA including President of the Southeast and SVP of Intracorp (a care management company).

"Point32Health is a strong organization whose mission is grounded in serving all segments of the population with high quality access to benefits and services that improve the health and wellness of our members and communities. Despite challenges ahead for the healthcare industry, I remain confident in Point32Health's future and look forward to collaborating with our talented team to fulfill our mission," said Auen. "It's never been more important for our customers and the communities we serve in New England to experience the benefits of purpose-driven, not-for-profit health care coverage."

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading not-for-profit health and well-being organization, delivering a better health care experience to our members and the communities we serve, building on the quality of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

At Point32Health, we believe that everyone should have equitable access to affordable, high-quality health care, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, orientation, gender identity or ability. We offer a diverse range of health plans that help improve the health and wellness of the 2.1 million members we serve. Every day, we work to deliver on our purpose of guiding and empowering healthier lives for everyone.

We are proud that our Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial Combined HMO and POS plans in Massachusetts and Maine, our Exchange HMO plans in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as Tufts Health Plan's Medicaid and Exchange HMO plans, have received full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

