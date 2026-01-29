Point32Health Announces Two Leadership Appointments

Jeff Weiss named executive vice president, corporate strategy and strategic partnerships

and Marti Lolli named executive vice president, chief growth officer

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, today announced the appointment of Jeff Weiss as executive vice president, corporate strategy and strategic partnerships, and Marti Lolli as executive vice president, chief growth officer. Jeff and Marti will report to Patrick Gilligan, president and chief executive officer of Point32Health.

As EVP, corporate strategy and strategic partnerships, Jeff will be responsible for developing and evolving Point32Health's strategy and deepening partnerships with providers, with a focus on innovation and affordability. As EVP, chief growth officer, Marti will have full P&L oversight of all health insurance and will lead the design and execution of strategic growth for all business lines.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jeff and Marti to Point32Health," said Patrick Gilligan, president and CEO of Point32Health. "Marti and Jeff are two seasoned leaders with extensive experience and a track record for results in the health care industry. I, and the entire organization, look forward to working closely with them to build upon and accelerate our plans to make health care more affordable and accessible, and to deliver greater value to employers, members and the communities we serve."

Jeff joins Point32Health from The Chartis Group, where he was a managing partner and co-leader of the strategic transformation line of business. In this role, he worked with providers across the country on strategy, partnerships and organizational transformation. Prior to this role, he was the chief strategy and transformation officer at Mass General Brigham and served as the president of Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, after a long consulting career focused on helping leading organizations around the world develop and effectively manage innovative and collaborative alliances. Jeff has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College and earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Marti Joins Point32Health with over 25 years of health care experience across provider-sponsored and national health plans. She was the former president and CEO of LIBERTY Dental Plan, a national dental insurer serving over 7 million members. Previously, she was the CEO of SelectHealth, a nonprofit health plan of Intermountain Healthcare that serves over 1 million members. Additionally, she held leadership positions at Priority Health, including chief marketing officer and senior vice president roles leading consumer, employer and government markets. She holds an MBA from Grand Valley State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hillsdale College.

