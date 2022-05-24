Point32Health to Host First Annual Innovation Challenge Symposium

Symposium to facilitate the discovery and potential implementation of ideas that improve health outcomes and increase affordability

Application process now open to participate in October event

CANTON, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health , the parent organization of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, will host its first annual Innovation Challenge Symposium this fall. Companies that deliver pioneering solutions to address global health care challenges are encouraged to apply to participate in the event, which could result in a pilot or collaboration with the insurer.

"At Point32Health, we pride ourselves in being a leader in fostering relationships and working with businesses on innovative medical advances," said Michael Sherman, MD, MBA, MS, executive vice president and chief medical officer. "This symposium will bring together some of the brightest minds from across the country, all focused on improving the health and wellness of our members and those in the broader community."

Point32Health is accepting applications from companies that deliver innovative solutions on a wide range of health care issues, including behavioral health, chronic disease management, maternal/child health, oncology, pain management and substance use disorder/opioid use disorder. Point32Health's Clinical Innovation team will review applications and select participants to attend the Symposium and present to the Point32Health leadership team. One or more of the companies selected to present at the Symposium have the potential of working with the health plan on a pilot or program, funded by the insurer.

To apply or for more information, visit https://www.point32health.org/2022-innovation-challenge/. The application process will close on Wednesday, June 22. The Point32Health Clinical Innovation team will host a webinar about the Symposium on Thursday, June 2 at 12 P.M., EST. Any questions that applicants may have about the symposium can be sent to: [email protected].

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health—and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

