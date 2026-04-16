PointClickCare and AIDA Healthcare Partner to Revolutionize Referral Management, Streamline Patient Care Transitions, and Reduce Costs Nationwide

Collaboration aims to reduce administrative burden, streamline referrals, and accelerate patient transitions between acute and post-acute care settings

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, and AIDA Healthcare, a pioneer in care coordination solutions, today announced a strategic partnership designed to tackle one of healthcare's most persistent challenges: optimizing referral management and transforming care transitions between acute and post-acute settings. Both companies will be present at ACMA National 2026 to showcase their collaborative solution and highlight its impact on the future of care coordination.

This partnership underscores the urgency and shared commitment to reducing administrative burden, eliminating fragmented workflows, and ensuring patients achieve the best possible outcomes at the lowest cost. Through their combined expertise and cutting-edge technology, PointClickCare and AIDA Healthcare are shaping the next generation of care coordination, fulfilling compliance standards, boosting staff productivity, and consistently delivering high-quality, cost-effective patient outcomes.

Across the country, hospitals and post-acute care providers are overburdened by fragmented, manual referral processes that delay discharges, increase readmission rates, and contribute to administrative burnout. This bottleneck not only disrupts patient care and system throughput but also undermines health systems' ability to function as value-based, data-driven networks.

"The referral process has long been a vulnerable point in our healthcare system, but it's also one of the most solvable," said Kari Hall, chief strategy officer at PointClickCare. "This partnership is a powerful example of how we can close care gaps and help every provider deliver exceptional care through more connected, efficient transitions. By enabling smarter workflows and more connected data infrastructure, we're helping healthcare networks operate more efficiently and succeed in today's value-based care environment."

PointClickCare's PAC Management solution and AIDA Healthcare's referral platform are designed to complement one another, offering capabilities that can streamline communication, reduce administrative burden, and empower healthcare teams to deliver smoother, more responsive patient transitions at every step of the journey. Together, this combined expertise accelerates the move from fragmented, manual processes to a connected, compliant, and cost-efficient system that reduces length of stay (LOS) and avoidable readmissions.

"Referral management has long been a pain point for hospitals, post-acute providers, and risk-bearing entities," said Julian Paraschiv, chief executive officer at AIDA Healthcare. "By joining forces with PointClickCare, we're not just streamlining workflows, we're delivering the future of care coordination today. Together, we're improving compliance, reducing length of stay and readmissions, boosting staff efficiency, and making sure patients get the best possible outcomes at the lowest cost."

As part of its presence at ACMA National, PointClickCare will host a breakout session with UVA Health, AdventHealth, and Froedtert Hospital, titled "Navigating Complexity in Acute-to-Post-Acute Transitions." The session will explore the systemic barriers case managers face during care transitions, including fragmented workflows, limited post-acute visibility, and inconsistent information. It will also highlight PAC Management and the role of strategic partnerships, technology, and AI in reshaping care coordination.

Additionally, AIDA Healthcare's Katherine Patterson, LSSBB, will present a breakout session, titled "The Human Algorithm: Clinical Judgment at the Heart of AI-Driven Care Coordination," exploring practical frameworks for integrating AI responsibly into care coordination workflows while ensuring clinicians remain at the center of every patient decision.

To learn more about PointClickCare's PAC Management solution and its partnership with AIDA Healthcare, visit PointClickCare booth #319 and AIDA booth #313 at ACMA National, or visit the website here.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest long‐term and post‐acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our marketplace of 400+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we're redefining healthcare, so it doesn't just survive—it thrives.

About AIDA Healthcare

AIDA Healthcare is a leading developer of modern care coordination technology, helping hospitals, post‐acute providers, and risk‐bearing entities streamline referrals, improve compliance, and reduce length of stay and readmissions. Trusted by health systems nationwide, AIDA's platform uses data‐driven workflows to connect patients to the best quality care at the lowest cost, supporting better outcomes in today's value‐based care environment.

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PointClickCare

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SOURCE PointClickCare