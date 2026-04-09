PointClickCare Launches Study Buddy, the First AI-Powered Research Platform to Deliver Instant, Grant Submission-Ready Evidence from Long-Term Care Data

New platform unlocks one of healthcare's most underutilized datasets, accelerating real-world research from feasibility to insight in minutes

TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced the launch of Study Buddy, a first-of-its kind, AI-powered research platform designed to dramatically accelerate academic and clinical research using real-world evidence generation from long-term care (LTC) data.

Built on the industry's largest and most longitudinal LTC dataset (deidentified in accordance with HIPAA), Study Buddy turns natural-language research questions into credible, study-ready outputs in minutes instead of months. The platform is powered by the unmatched long-term care data of PointClickCare: 50+ structured data points per resident per day across extended stays, along with a connected ecosystem of 30,000+ providers, 400+ integration partners, and every major U.S. health plan. It removes the traditional barriers to LTC research, enabling rapid feasibility assessment, hypothesis generation, and study design without specialized technical or regulatory expertise.

"Long-term care represents one of the most clinically rich and historically underutilized sources of real-world evidence in healthcare," said Jeff Wessinger, Vice President & General Manager, Life Sciences at PointClickCare. "Study Buddy changes the economics and accessibility of LTC research. For the first time, researchers can move from question to grant submission-ready evidence almost instantly, accelerating discovery, strengthening grant submissions, and enabling more confident study design."

LTC research thrives when human expertise is paired with intelligent tools. Study Buddy augments researchers' judgment with intuitive, AI–guided workflows that accelerate cohort creation, clarify variable definition, and support rapid exploratory analysis. This allows analysts to focus on insight, interpretation, and rigor while meeting academic and regulatory standards.

"Ensuring high-quality, person-centered care for nursing home residents is both a clinical and moral imperative. As an epidemiologist, I depend on robust real-world data to rigorously evaluate the impact of care decisions from medication use in dementia to broader treatment strategies affecting vulnerable older adults," said Daniel Harris, PhD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and PhD Program Director at University of Delaware.

Unlike generic AI research tools, Study Buddy is purpose–built for long–term care. Sample queries are designed and validated by PointClickCare Life Sciences experts using structured prompt engineering, ensuring analytical consistency and confidence in results. Outputs such as table shells are immediately usable in manuscripts, posters, and grant applications.

"PointClickCare Life Sciences' dataset has become foundational to my research because of its extraordinary longitudinal depth and clinical granularity. It enables my team to measure medication administration, vital signs, laboratory results, and other nuanced clinical indicators that are simply unavailable in most large-scale data sources. Access to this level of detail has fundamentally expanded the scope, precision, and real-world relevance of geriatric research, with meaningful implications for improving the quality of nursing home care," added Harris.

By designing the platform around the research question rather than the underlying data model, Study Buddy enables researchers across academia, biopharma, government, and health economics to focus less on data wrangling and more on insight, collaboration, and decision-making.

To learn more about Study Buddy and PointClickCare's AI-powered solutions, visit the website here.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest long–term and post–acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our marketplace of 400+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we're redefining healthcare, so it doesn't just survive—it thrives.

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SOURCE PointClickCare