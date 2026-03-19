PointClickCare Launches Next-Generation EHR for Practice Groups, Powering Clinical Certainty and AI-Driven Workflows in Senior Care

Practice-first foundation, embedded Ambient Scribe, and seamless bi-directional data exchange eliminate clinical fragmentation and reduce clinician burden

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare , a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced the launch of its next-generation electronic health record (EHR) for Practice Groups. This launch underscores the company's continued investment in its purpose-built, ONC-certified EHR designed specifically to eliminate long-standing fragmentation between physician workflows and long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) facilities. The announcement comes as PointClickCare kicks off its presence at the PALTC26 Annual Conference on March 26-28, where the company will lead critical discussions on the intersection of AI, physician-led outcomes, and regulatory transformation.

While many practitioner EHRs rely on loosely connected systems to exchange patient data, PointClickCare's EHR for Practice Groups is natively integrated with the company's platform—the largest and most widely used post-acute EHR in North America, trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations. This integration enables bi-directional data exchange between practices and facilities, creating a unified patient record and reducing fragmentation across care settings.

"Practice groups caring for senior populations operate in one of the most clinically complex and fragmented environments in healthcare," said Dr. Steve Buslovich , Chief Medical Officer of Senior Care at PointClickCare. "By embedding AI capabilities like Ambient Scribe, AI–generated patient summaries, and clinical risk insights directly into practitioner workflows, we're reducing documentation burden, improving clinical prioritization, and enabling faster, more informed decision–making. This approach ensures innovation truly supports how clinicians practice, connecting physicians, facilities, and data across care settings so teams can focus on what matters most: delivering better patient care."

Unlike standalone AI tools that sit outside clinical systems, these capabilities are natively integrated into practitioner workflows. The platform works seamlessly across both PointClickCare and non-PointClickCare facilities, giving physician groups a unified system of record regardless of site of service, and across diverse care settings.

Early adopters of PointClickCare's Ambient Scribe are already realizing measurable reductions in documentation time through this integrated workflow.

"With PointClickCare's Ambient Scribe, I am saving five minutes per note, and across a 25-patient day, that adds up fast and makes a meaningful difference," said Wesam Moustafa Hussein, MD , Chief Medical Officer at Alliance Medical Team. "Since starting to use this functionality, my after-hours documentation has dropped significantly. With ongoing enhancements, the impact continues to grow."

Key Innovations for Practice Groups:

AI-Powered Clinical Workflows: Native Ambient Scribe and clinical prioritization tools reduce documentation burden and combat clinician burnout.

Native Ambient Scribe and clinical prioritization tools reduce documentation burden and combat clinician burnout. Practice-First Foundation: Designed to replace fragmented EHR experiences with practice–owned records, deep interoperability, automated billing, and regulatory–ready workflows—built for the realities of large, complex practice groups.

Designed to replace fragmented EHR experiences with practice–owned records, deep interoperability, automated billing, and regulatory–ready workflows—built for the realities of large, complex practice groups. Mobile-First Flexibility: Enhanced mobile capabilities allow providers to deliver care and access data from any environment.

Enhanced mobile capabilities allow providers to deliver care and access data from any environment. The "Network Effect" of Interoperability: Seamless data flow across both PointClickCare and non-PointClickCare facilities provides a unified patient view.

These capabilities are especially relevant as CMS continues to push for broader participation in accountable care arrangements and as healthcare organizations navigate increased scrutiny around compliance, AI adoption, and outcomes transparency.

At PALTC26, PointClickCare will further reinforce its commitment to innovation and education through four speaking sessions that will explore how AI-driven workflows, physician-led models, and evolving regulatory requirements are reshaping care delivery and financial performance in LTPAC:

Artificial Intelligence Showcase

Beyond the Bedside: Powering Physician-Led Outcomes and Enrollment Growth in Post-Acute

From Regulation to Results: National Trends and Management Opportunities

Connected Transitions: Aligning Teams, Tools, and Tech for Seamless Care

To learn more about PointClickCare's EHR for Practice Groups, visit booth #411 at the PALTC26 Annual Conference or the PointClickCare website here .

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest long–term and post–acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our marketplace of 400+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we're redefining healthcare, so it doesn't just survive—it thrives.

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PointClickCare

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SOURCE PointClickCare