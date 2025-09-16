PointClickCare Appoints David Pessis as Chief Product and Technology Officer to Drive AI-Powered Innovation and Growth

Seasoned technology leader to oversee unified product and engineering teams with an AI-first vision, positioning PointClickCare for its next wave of healthcare transformation

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced the appointment of David Pessis as its new chief product and technology officer (CPTO). With deep expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and transformative technology leadership, David is poised to drive the company's next phase of innovation and growth.

David brings over two decades of experience leading cutting-edge technology initiatives at the intersection of AI, product strategy, and enterprise solutions. With a strong background in developing and implementing AI-driven solutions to address complex business challenges, David's leadership will empower team members to further expand PointClickCare's AI-enabled platform offerings that enhance clinical decision support, optimize operational efficiency, and improve patient outcomes.

"David's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for PointClickCare as we advance our commitment to industry-leading healthcare technology and accelerate our growth into the future," says Dave Wessinger, chief executive officer, PointClickCare. "His strategic vision and experience will be crucial as we harness AI to drive meaningful impact for our customers and the healthcare industry at large."

David will oversee all aspects of product development and technology strategy, working to advance PointClickCare's vision of transforming healthcare through innovative, cloud-based solutions. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, he will help drive the organization's commitment to delivering smarter, more personalized tools that empower care teams to make faster, data-driven decisions, and improve quality of care.

"I am honored to join PointClickCare at such an important time," said David. "The company's dedication to transforming healthcare through technology aligns perfectly with my passion for applying AI in meaningful ways. Together, we will drive innovation that not only fuels business growth but also makes a real difference in people's lives."

PointClickCare's appointment of David to the CPTO role underscores the company's unwavering commitment to shaping the future of healthcare through bold investments in technology and talent. Succeeding Bill McQuaide — whose nearly twelve years of dedicated leadership as chief product officer and, more recently, chief technology officer has had a profound impact — David steps into this role ready to propel the organization into its next era of digital transformation.

