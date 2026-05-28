PointClickCare Bolsters Board of Directors with Appointment of Tech Veteran Taylor Rhodes

Three-time CEO and cloud pioneer joins the board to accelerate PointClickCare's leadership in AI-driven healthcare innovation

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced the appointment of Taylor Rhodes to the company's Board of Directors. A three-time CEO with a proven track record of scaling global technology organizations, Rhodes brings deep expertise in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to the PointClickCare board.

"We're excited to welcome Taylor to our Board of Directors. We are deeply committed to an AI-first future for healthcare, and his background leading high-growth technology companies through major industry shifts makes him the right person to help us accelerate that vision," said Dave Wessinger, co-founder and chief executive officer at PointClickCare. "Taylor's leadership will be crucial as we continue to harness AI to deliver smarter, more connected care and drive meaningful impact for our customers and those they serve."

Rhodes is a seasoned executive, most recently serving as the chief executive officer of Applied Systems, a global leader in insurance technology. Throughout his career, he has held key leadership roles during transformative eras in technology, including the rise of cloud computing and the current evolution of AI. Prior to Applied Systems, Rhodes served as CEO of SMS Assist and held the role of CEO at Rackspace, where he grew the organization into a multi-billion-dollar industry leader. In addition to his executive leadership, Rhodes serves on several other boards across the technology landscape.

"PointClickCare has established itself as a true pioneer in the healthcare technology space, consistently delivering value to providers and patients through its commitment to innovation," said Rhodes. "I am honored to join the board and look forward to working with the leadership team to support the company's next phase of growth and its continued focus on improving clinical and operational outcomes."

As Rhodes joins the board, Betsy Atkins has concluded her term. We thank Betsy for her service over the last six years, including as chair of the Compensation Committee.

For more information about PointClickCare's leadership team and Board of Directors, please visit the website here.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest long‐term and post‐acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our marketplace of 500+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we're redefining healthcare, so it doesn't just survive—it thrives.

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SOURCE PointClickCare