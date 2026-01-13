PointClickCare Expands AI-Powered Suite of Solutions with Launch of Referral Advisor

Latest Purpose-Built AI Solution Helps Skilled Nursing Providers Make Faster Clinical Decisions, Admit Patients Confidently, and Strengthen Hospital Relationships

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced the upcoming availability of Referral Advisor, the newest offering in its suite of solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Following the success of the recently launched Chart Advisor, which empowers skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) to proactively manage incident risks and close documentation gaps, Referral Advisor tackles the foundational industry problem of labor-intensive intake and referral management.

Set to launch later this month to select skilled nursing organizations, the new solution will directly address the critical challenge of time-consuming referral intakes for SNF providers. By streamlining workflows and delivering instant clinical and financial insights, this purpose-built solution transforms the admissions process and significantly reduces referral review time. Providers are empowered to admit patients faster, support their care teams more effectively, and capture more opportunities, all while ensuring every decision is backed by actionable intelligence.

The referral intake process is a major operational bottleneck in post-acute care and is often fragmented, manual, and error-prone, involving the review of 70+ pages across multiple documents, requiring constant follow-up work for incomplete or variable referral packets. Designed to integrate seamlessly into the PointClickCare electronic health record (EHR), Referral Advisor is the first SNF-centric, intelligent intake platform designed to consolidate all inbound referrals. It also extracts and validates critical clinical and financial information, and delivers actionable insights that support faster, more informed admissions decisions.

"The launch of Referral Advisor continues to define PointClickCare's commitment to a new era of AI-informed healthcare. Our strategy is simple: we are leveraging the extensive, high-quality data set we have built over decades to rapidly deploy AI solutions that solve our customers' biggest pain points. From improving clinical documentation with Chart Advisor to now optimizing admissions with Referral Advisor, we are consistently delivering actionable intelligence that helps providers save money, save time, and ensure every resident receives the highest quality care," said Dave Wessinger, co-founder and chief executive officer at PointClickCare.

With the post-acute care landscape under increasing pressure due to staffing shortages, stricter reimbursement models, and the complexity of managing referrals from hospitals, this new solution helps providers:

Win more admissions: Select right-fit referrals by surfacing clinical, behavioral, and financial insights upfront.

Select right-fit referrals by surfacing clinical, behavioral, and financial insights upfront. Improve occupancy: Reduce missed opportunities through one integrated end-to-end solution, accelerating referral reviews and maximizing revenue.

Reduce missed opportunities through one integrated end-to-end solution, accelerating referral reviews and maximizing revenue. Admit confidently: Eliminate manual data entry with AI-powered extraction and enhance team collaboration.

Eliminate manual data entry with AI-powered extraction and enhance team collaboration. Strengthen hospital relationships: Rapidly respond to referrals and demonstrate reliable, data-driven performance.

Rapidly respond to referrals and demonstrate reliable, data-driven performance. Empower staff: Streamline administrative burden and equip teams with modern, intelligent tools.

"With the introduction of Referral Advisor, we are addressing one of the most persistent operational challenges in post-acute care: fragmented referral intake. This is not a standalone product; it is the next specialized solution in our AI portfolio, built directly into the PointClickCare EHR for maximum impact. By using AI to extract, validate, and convert complex referral packets into concise, actionable insights, we are equipping SNFs to make faster, more accurate admission decisions with confidence, ultimately maximizing occupancy and strengthening hospital relationships," said David Pessis, chief product and technology officer at PointClickCare.

Referral Advisor will be unveiled by CEO Dave Wessinger at this week's JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. In his presentation, Wessinger will further discuss the company's vision for AI-driven transformation and the investments the company is making to solve significant problems across the industry.

To learn more about PointClickCare's proprietary AI models, visit www.pointclickcare.com.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest network of acute and long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) data, we power AI-informed healthcare for intelligent care transitions and improved clinical outcomes that drive reimbursement. Enhanced by an ecosystem of integration partners that unite care, billing, and operations, our solutions unify care, empower faster evidence-based decisions, and deliver measurable impact. It's why we're trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan. We're building a stronger, leaner healthcare system that lasts.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE PointClickCare