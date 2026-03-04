PointClickCare Launches Discharge Intel at HIMSS26, Setting New Standard for Transitions of Care

Customer-led sessions, interoperability showcase, and new health plan solution demonstrate real-world impact across the care continuum

TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced the launch of Discharge Intel, a purpose-built AI-powered solution designed to give health plans timely clinical intelligence within 24 hours of hospital discharge.

Debuting at the HIMSS 2026 Global Health Conference & Exhibition on March 9-12, Discharge Intel further demonstrates PointClickCare's commitment to connecting acute, post-acute, and payer stakeholders through a single, interoperable network that drives better outcomes across the care continuum.

"The transition out of the hospital is the most fragile point in the care journey, and the least connected," said David Pessis, chief product and technology officer at PointClickCare. "Discharge Intel fundamentally changes that. By delivering AI–powered clinical intelligence within 24 hours of discharge, we're solving one of the industry's most persistent pain points: the lack of timely, actionable context across care settings. This isn't about more data, it's about giving care teams 'in-the-moment' insights that change outcomes, reduce avoidable costs, and improve the patient experience."

At the heart of the HIMSS26 exhibit floor, PointClickCare will be showcasing how its expansive network—the largest nationwide network trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan—is being leveraged to drive real-world outcomes for major health systems and interoperability partners. PointClickCare will be further demonstrating its leadership in three high-impact, coordinated sessions:

A customer-led Advocate Health panel, highlighting measurable results in acute-to-post-acute coordination.

A live Interoperability Showcase with Kno2, demonstrating seamless, real-time data exchange.

A customer-led University of Maryland Medical System case study, highlighting how redesigned post-acute workflows helped reduce skilled nursing facility-related readmissions by 32% over two years.

Together, these sessions and the launch of its new solution underscore PointClickCare's role as the connective infrastructure enabling intelligent, data-driven transitions of care at scale.

"PointClickCare has built the industry's most expansive post-acute care network, and we're extending that intelligence across the entire continuum," said Hamad Husainy, DO, FACEP, chief medical officer at PointClickCare. "Unified transitions of care require more than data exchange – they require connected workflows, timely insights, and shared accountability. At HIMSS26, we're demonstrating how our platform and solutions enable all three."

By combining customer-driven transformation, proven interoperability, and AI-powered intelligence, PointClickCare is setting a new standard for how the industry approaches transitions of care — not in isolation, but as a connected, accountable continuum.

