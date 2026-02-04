PointClickCare Secures Best in KLAS Award for Seventh Consecutive Year, Cementing Leadership in Senior Care Technology

Industry trust in PointClickCare grows with continued recognition for innovation and excellence in long-term care and senior living technology

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced it has been named Best in KLAS winner in two categories by KLAS Research. This marks the company's seventh consecutive win in the Skilled Nursing Facilities: Long-Term Care category and, for the first time, recognition in the Senior Living: Assisted Living & Memory Care category. PointClickCare achieved the highest overall score in both categories, underscoring its unwavering commitment to powering smarter, more connected, and sustainable care across the continuum.

"Securing Best in KLAS for the seventh year running is a testament to our steadfast dedication to empowering every provider to deliver exceptional care," said Brian Drozdowicz, Chief Revenue Officer at PointClickCare. "This honor reflects the deep trust our customers place in us and celebrates the exceptional talent and relentless innovation of our team. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to drive better outcomes for providers and the individuals they serve. This recognition fuels our determination to set new standards for excellence and shape the future of care delivery."

The Best in KLAS awards are informed by extensive feedback from healthcare providers who participate in KLAS Research's rigorous year-long evaluation process. In 2026, PointClickCare received an overall score of 84.0 in Long-Term Care and 83.4 in Senior Living, reinforcing the company's proven ability to support the ever-evolving needs of post-acute and senior living providers.

Trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations, over 70 state and government agencies, and every major U.S. health plan, PointClickCare connects care teams with timely, actionable insights — enabling smarter decision-making and better care for millions across North America.

"The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year," said Adam Gale, Chief Executive Officer at KLAS Research. "With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come."

The consistent recognition of PointClickCare as a Best in KLAS winner is reinforced by its continued investment in innovation across the care continuum. The company recently introduced three new suites of solutions, each designed to elevate the provider experience and address the distinct needs of senior living and skilled nursing organizations:

EHR for Senior Living: A next-generation, purpose-built platform designed to elevate resident wellness, streamline operations, and enhance staff workflows through modern, intuitive tools designed specifically for senior living communities.

Chart Advisor: An AI-powered solution that helps skilled nursing facilities proactively identify and manage incident risks, close documentation gaps, and reduce exposure to regulatory and legal issues.

Referral Advisor: An AI-powered solution that will streamline the traditionally time-consuming referral intake process by automating workflows and providing instant clinical and financial insights, empowering providers to make quicker, more informed admissions decisions.

To learn more about the award-winning solutions from PointClickCare and its ongoing commitment to helping every provider deliver exceptional care, visit the website here.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest long‐term and post‐acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our marketplace of 400+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we're redefining healthcare, so it doesn't just survive—it thrives.

Media Contact:

PointClickCare

[email protected]

SOURCE PointClickCare