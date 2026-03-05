PointsKash and Alabama Merchants Association (AMA) Announce Statewide Agreement to Deploy KashPoint Multi-Financial Services Kiosks Across Member Locations

Transformational Partnership Brings Next-Generation Financial Access to Communities Throughout Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash is proud to announce a landmark agreement with the Alabama Merchants Association (AMA) to deploy PointsKash's innovative multi-financial services kiosks — KashPoint — across AMA member locations statewide.

This strategic partnership marks a major expansion of financial accessibility for Alabama residents, delivering convenient, secure, and technology-driven financial services directly within trusted local merchant locations.

Under the agreement, KashPoint kiosks will be installed in retail locations throughout urban centers, suburban communities, and rural areas across Alabama. The kiosks provide customers with streamlined access to a range of essential financial services, helping bridge service gaps and empower consumers with more control over their financial lives.

"This agreement with the Alabama Merchants Association is a defining milestone for PointsKash," said Michael Herron, CEO of PointsKash. "By partnering with AMA's extensive statewide network, we are bringing advanced financial solutions directly into the heart of Alabama's communities. KashPoint is designed to empower both merchants and consumers — driving new revenue streams for businesses while expanding financial access for families across the state. We are honored to work alongside AMA to make this vision a reality."

For AMA members, the deployment of KashPoint kiosks represents a powerful value-added service that enhances customer engagement, increases foot traffic, and positions local merchants as convenient financial access points within their communities.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to create additional value for our members," said Karim Ajani, President of the Alabama Merchants Association. "Partnering with PointsKash to bring KashPoint kiosks to our member locations is a transformative opportunity. This initiative strengthens our merchants' competitive position while delivering meaningful, practical financial services to customers across Alabama."

The rollout will begin immediately, with installations scheduled in phases to ensure seamless integration and support for AMA member businesses to maximize impact and adoption.

This statewide initiative underscores PointsKash's commitment to expanding financial inclusion through technology-driven solutions and reinforces AMA's mission to equip Alabama merchants with innovative tools for growth.

Together, PointsKash and the Alabama Merchants Association are setting a new standard for how community-based retail networks can serve as hubs for modern financial services.

About PointsKash

PointsKash Inc. is a next-generation fintech platform merging payments, rewards, and digital assets into a unified ecosystem for merchants and consumers. Founded by former Wall Street executives with deep expertise in transactional systems, compliance, and merchant processing, PointsKash delivers interoperable financial technology designed to simplify payments, enhance loyalty, and promote financial inclusion on a global scale. The ultimate in Fluid liquidity- Fluidity.

About the Alabama Merchants Association (AMA)

The Alabama Merchants Association represents over 600 member businesses across the state of Alabama, advocating for merchant success and providing strategic partnerships, resources, and growth opportunities for its members.

