PointsKash Appoints Michael Herron as Chief Executive Officer as Company Prepares National Launch of KashPoints Kiosks and Mobile Payments Platform

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash Inc., a fintech innovator building an integrated ecosystem for digital payments, loyalty conversion, and financial access, today announced the appointment of Michael Herron as Chief Executive Officer. Herron, who has served as President and Chief Operating Officer for the past two years, succeeds Founder Steve Janjic, who is stepping down as CEO and will remain Chairman of the Board.

The leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment for PointsKash as the company prepares to launch its KashPoints multi-financial service kiosks and mobile digital payments application in the coming month. The rollout marks the company's shift from development and integration to revenue generation and national market activation.

Herron joined PointsKash two years ago this week with a mandate to operationalize the business model, establish strategic partnerships, and build the infrastructure necessary for commercial scale. Over that period, he has led the company's transition toward revenue readiness, strengthened key industry relationships, and positioned PointsKash for its next phase of growth.

With more than 35 years of executive leadership experience across financial services, payments, and technology sectors, Herron brings a deep background in scaling operations, driving revenue growth, leading turnarounds, and executing complex strategic initiatives. His career includes senior leadership roles where he oversaw large teams, multi-channel distribution platforms, and high-growth business units.

Steve Janjic, Chairman of the Board, said:

"Michael joined PointsKash at a critical stage in our evolution. His leadership, operational rigor, and deep experience in financial services have helped transform our vision into a market-ready platform. As we enter this important launch phase, there is no one better positioned to lead the company forward. I have full confidence in Michael's ability to execute our growth strategy and deliver long-term shareholder value."

Michael Herron, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"It's an honor to step into the CEO role at such an exciting inflection point for PointsKash. Over the past two years, we've built the partnerships, infrastructure, and regulatory framework necessary to bring our ecosystem to market. With the launch of our KashPoints kiosks and mobile payments app ahead, we are poised to unlock new revenue streams while expanding financial access for consumers and merchants alike. I'm grateful for Steve's continued leadership as Chairman and look forward to guiding PointsKash through this next stage of growth."

PointsKash's ecosystem is designed to bridge traditional payments, loyalty rewards, and digital financial services. Its upcoming kiosk network and mobile app will provide consumers with access to bill pay, cash services, digital wallet functionality, and the ability to convert loyalty points into spendable value — addressing both convenience and financial inclusion.

The company expects initial deployments to begin within the next month, marking a significant milestone as PointsKash transitions into full commercial operations.

