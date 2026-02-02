PointsKash Inc. Engages Plaid to Power Secure, Seamless Onboarding and Bank Verification for PK Pay

BOCA RATON, Fla. , Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash Inc., a fintech company delivering modern digital payment and rewards solutions, today announced it has entered into a contracted services agreement with Plaid, a leading financial data network, to power onboarding, client vetting, and bank verification for its Rewards, Loyalty and Payments product, PK Pay.

Under the agreement, PointsKash will integrate Plaid's secure and trusted infrastructure to:

streamline user onboarding,

verify bank accounts in real time, and

strengthen compliance and risk controls within PK Pay.

The integration is designed to reduce friction at signup while maintaining high standards of security, data privacy, and regulatory alignment.

Plaid works directly with more than 14,000 U.S. depository financial institutions, enabling fast, efficient connections to users' demand deposit accounts (DDAs). Combined with Plaid's use by more than 100 million consumers in the United States, this connectivity allows PK Pay users to link their bank accounts quickly, while providing rich, verified financial data to support onboarding and account validation inside the PointsKash app.

For financial institutions and business partners offering services through the PointsKash platform, Plaid's involvement delivers added confidence. By relying on Plaid's established bank connectivity and verification capabilities, partner institutions can engage with customers on PointsKash knowing that account onboarding and DDA verification are handled through a widely trusted, industry-standard provider.

"Ease of use, speed, and trust are essential for both users and partners," said Steve Janjic, CEO of PointsKash Inc. "Plaid's direct connections to thousands of U.S. financial institutions enable PK Pay to offer fast, efficient, and data-driven onboarding while reinforcing confidence across our partner ecosystem—all delivered through a familiar Plaid user experience embedded directly in our app."

Plaid's technology enables applications to securely connect with users' financial accounts while prioritizing data privacy and protection. These services will support PK Pay's continued growth and the expansion of partner-driven financial offerings available through the PointsKash app.

"PointsKash is building a payments platform that emphasizes both simplicity and security," said a Plaid representative. "We're pleased to support PK Pay with onboarding and bank verification tools that help deliver trusted, modern financial experiences."

This agreement reinforces PointsKash's commitment to providing a scalable, compliant, and user-friendly payments infrastructure that benefits consumers, financial institutions, and merchant and loyalty partners alike.

About PointsKash Inc.

PointsKash Inc. is a next-generation fintech platform merging payments, rewards, and digital assets into a unified ecosystem for merchants and consumers. Founded by former Wall Street executives with deep expertise in transactional systems, compliance, and merchant processing, PointsKash delivers interoperable financial technology designed to simplify payments, enhance loyalty, and promote financial inclusion on a global scale. The ultimate in Fluid liquidity- Fluidity.

About Plaid

Plaid is a global data network that powers the tools millions of people rely on to live healthier financial lives. Plaid works with thousands of companies including fintechs, several Fortune 500 companies, and many of the largest banks to empower people with more choice and control over how they manage their money. Headquartered in San Francisco, Plaid's network spans over 12,000 institutions across the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Europe.

