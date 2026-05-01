PointsKash Expands Fintech Power with Keating Rewards Acquisition

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash, Inc., a fintech platform integrating payments, rewards, and digital financial services, today announced the acquisition of Keating Software's rewards program development and reporting platform in a cash and stock transaction. The acquisition brings key intellectual property in-house and expands PointsKash's capabilities as both a consumer-facing platform and enterprise infrastructure provider.

The acquired technology is being integrated into the PointsKash mobile application and backend systems, enabling a turnkey solution for individual users, merchants, and payment processing partners. The platform supports customizable, gamified rewards programs, white-label deployment, interoperability across payment rails, and advanced reporting and analytics.

The integration introduces new revenue opportunities for PointsKash, including enterprise licensing, merchant-funded rewards participation, and increased transaction volume across its existing financial services platform. The addition of recurring, infrastructure-based revenue streams is expected to enhance overall revenue diversification and scalability.

"Bringing this technology in-house allows us to scale and control a critical component of our platform—our rewards engine," said Michael Herron, CEO of PointsKash. "In addition to enhancing the user experience, this strengthens our ability to generate recurring revenue through enterprise partnerships and platform licensing."

The platform is designed to support a wide range of use cases, including consumer rewards, merchant loyalty programs, and enterprise deployments across payment networks and financial services platforms.

"This system was built to be flexible and scalable across multiple environments," said Peter Keating, CEO of Keating Software and Lead Programming Architect for PointsKash. "Its integration into the PointsKash ecosystem expands its commercial potential and unlocks new opportunities for partners and users."

The acquisition aligns with PointsKash's strategy to build a unified financial ecosystem that integrates payments, rewards, and digital assets into a single platform, while also expanding into higher-margin, infrastructure-driven revenue models.

About PointsKash

PointsKash Inc. is a next-generation fintech platform merging payments, rewards, and digital assets into a unified ecosystem across mobile and kiosk-based infrastructure, enabling payments, rewards, digital assets, and financial services for consumers and enterprise partners. Founded by former Wall Street executives with deep expertise in transactional systems, compliance, and merchant processing, PointsKash delivers interoperable financial technology designed to simplify payments, enhance loyalty, and promote financial inclusion on a global scale. The ultimate in Fluid liquidity- Fluidity.

Media Contact:

Michael R. Herron, Jr.

Vice President, Operations

PointsKash Inc.

[email protected]

850-632-4286 | https://pointskash.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This article includes forward-looking statements regarding future operations, product launches, and strategic outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to risks and uncertainties inherent to business operations, strategic partnerships, and market conditions

SOURCE PointsKash Inc.