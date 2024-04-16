PokerGO® To Livestream More Than 300 Hours from the 2024 World Series of Poker®

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerGO®, the world's largest poker content company and streaming platform, today announced its bigger-than-ever live coverage plans for the 2024 World Series of Poker® (WSOP®). Starting May 30, PokerGO will livestream daily from the 2024 WSOP, offering more than 300 hours of live broadcasts from the world's richest and most historic poker tournament series.

PokerGO's 2024 WSOP live coverage stars the prestigious WSOP Main Event, with daily broadcasts from July 3-17. PokerGO will livestream all 14 days of the 2024 WSOP Main Event, taking poker fans on the exhilarating ride of crowning the next world champion. An additional 30-plus WSOP gold bracelet events will be featured in PokerGO's live coverage of the 2024 WSOP, including the $50,000 Poker Players Championship, $250,000 High Roller, $25,000 Heads-Up Championship, $1,500 Monster Stack, $1,500 Millionaire Maker, and $1,000 Ladies Championship. See the schedule at PokerGO.com/schedule .

The majority of PokerGO's WSOP livestream broadcasts will take place on the PokerGO streaming platform, available worldwide on Android phone, Android tablet, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and any web or mobile browser via PokerGO.com . A selection of WSOP livestream broadcasts will be available on the PokerGO YouTube channel .

Poker fans can sign up for an annual PokerGO subscription using the promo code "WSOP24" to receive $20 off the regular annual price ($99.99).

Plus, all PokerGO annual subscribers have the chance to be entered into the PokerGO Annual Subscriber Monthly Drawing. On the first of each month through November, a winner will be randomly drawn from the full list of PokerGO annual subscribers and receive a Dream Pass into the PGT Championship Dream Seat Invitational, a $200 travel gift card, and two nights of accommodation. Please visit pgt.com/dream for more information.

