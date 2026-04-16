Pokeworks Builds Momentum in Q1 2026 with Menu Innovation, Strategic Growth, and Industry Recognition

New openings, development deals, and the debut of Black Garlic Aioli position the leading poke brand for continued expansion

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks, the largest and fastest-growing fast-casual poke brand known for its fresh, customizable offerings, is kicking off 2026 with its strongest first-quarter performance in brand history. This is driven by strategic expansion, menu innovation, and continued investment in franchisee support. With new store openings, signed development deals, and a standout product launch, the brand is building on its momentum and setting the stage for sustained growth throughout the year.

Q1 2026 Growth Highlights

Photo by Pokeworks

In the first quarter of 2026, Pokeworks expanded its footprint with new store openings in Cambridge, MA, and Mt. Juliet, TN, further strengthening its presence in key markets. The brand also celebrated the reopening of its Somerville, MA location in March 2026, reintroducing the refreshed Pokeworks experience to the community.

On the development front, Pokeworks signed a multi-unit deal in Boulder, CO, marking continued expansion into high-potential markets. Additionally, several new locations are currently under construction and slated to open, including The Woodlands Texas, El Paso Texas, San Antonio Texas, Cambridge MA, Harvard Square MA, Burlington, MA, and Hanover, MA.

"Q1 was an exciting start to the year for Pokeworks, as we continue to build momentum in both new and existing markets," said Peter Yang, Co-Founder and Head of Development of Pokeworks. "From openings to strategic development deals, we're focused on growing with the right partners and bringing our premium poke experience to more communities across the country."

Menu Innovation Drives Guest Engagement

As part of its continued focus on innovation, Pokeworks introduced Black Garlic Aioli in Q1—sauce that features roasted black garlic, resulting in a smooth, mellow, and rich umami flavor. Designed to enhance every bite, the Black Garlic Aioli brings a bold new dimension to Pokeworks' offerings while remaining versatile and approachable for a wide range of guests. The new sauce reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to menu innovation and meeting evolving consumer cravings.

Industry Recognition and Franchisee Support

Further reinforcing its leadership in the fast-casual space, Pokeworks was named on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers for the seventh consecutive year, highlighting the brand's sustained growth, innovation, and impact on the industry.

Behind this success is a continued investment in franchisee support and operational excellence. In Q1, Pokeworks began scaling its catering support team to strengthen both execution and lead generation for franchise partners, creating additional revenue opportunities and driving local store performance.

Looking Ahead: A Data-Driven Approach to Growth

"Building on a strong start to the year, we're focused on smart, data-driven growth as we move through 2026, prioritizing expansion in high-potential markets while continuing to elevate the guest experience through digital enhancements, loyalty initiatives, and ongoing menu innovation," continued Yang. "At the same time, we remain deeply committed to supporting our franchisees with the tools, resources, and operational guidance they need to drive consistency and long-term success."

With a balanced approach that combines innovation, strategic development, and strong franchise partnerships, Pokeworks is well-positioned to maintain its momentum and drive continued growth throughout 2026 and beyond.

The brand is actively seeking ambitious single and multi-unit operators to join its growing franchise system and bring its fresh, flavorful concept to communities across the U.S. For more information about its franchise opportunities, visit pokeworksfranchise.com.

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way® approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with six consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 80+ locations across 22 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworksfranchise.com, or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact: Raylin Taylor | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Pokeworks