Pokeworks Introduces Poke Bombs, a New Grab-and-Go Way to Enjoy Poke

Leading premium poke franchise debuts a craveable new menu item, now available nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks, the leading fast-casual poke brand, is making poke easier to grab and enjoy on the go with Poke Bombs, a new menu item designed for guests with busy days. Now available nationwide, Poke Bombs deliver the fresh, satisfying flavors in a compact, snackable bite.

New Poke Bombs

Made for guests who want something quick, fresh, and satisfying, Poke Bombs feature sweet inari tofu pockets filled with white rice and topped with fresh poke. Finished with sweet and savory soy glaze, and bright garnishes, each two-piece order delivers a rich, umami-forward bite that is easy to enjoy anywhere.

The Poke Bombs lineup includes four varieties:

Ahi Tuna Poke Bombs: Fresh ahi tuna finished with sweet and savory soy glaze, sesame seeds, and green onions for a bold, savory bite.

Fresh ahi tuna finished with sweet and savory soy glaze, sesame seeds, and green onions for a bold, savory bite. Fresh Salmon Poke Bombs: Buttery fresh salmon finished with sweet and savory soy glaze, sesame seeds, and green onions for an umami-filled bite.

Buttery fresh salmon finished with sweet and savory soy glaze, sesame seeds, and green onions for an umami-filled bite. California Poke Bombs: Surimi and creamy avocado finished with sweet and savory soy glaze, sesame seeds, and green onions for a familiar flavor bomb.

Surimi and creamy avocado finished with sweet and savory soy glaze, sesame seeds, and green onions for a familiar flavor bomb. Dynamite Lobster Poke Bombs: Lobster drizzled with spicy Sriracha aioli, lightly torched, and finished with sweet and savory soy glaze, sesame seeds, and serrano pepper

"We're seeing more guests looking for food that keeps up with their day," said Mike Wu, Co-Founder and Head of Concept at Pokeworks. "Poke Bombs make it easy to grab something fresh and satisfying, whether you're on your way to work, between meetings, or just need a quick bite."

Whether enjoyed on their own or added to a Signature Works or Poke Your Way® bowl order, Poke Bombs work as a snack, side, or light meal. Available for grab-and-go and online ordering, they give guests another convenient way to enjoy Pokeworks without slowing down.

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a passion for authentic Hawaiian poke. Its Poke Your Way® approach lets guests customize bowls, burritos, and salads with high-quality ingredients and options for a variety of lifestyles, including vegan and gluten-free.

Pokeworks invites guests to visit their nearest location and try Poke Bombs. Whether adding them to a favorite order or grabbing a quick bite on the move, guests can share their experience with #PokeworksPokeBombs and #TravelingPoke.

For more information about Pokeworks Poke Bombs and its full menu, visit www.pokeworks.com.

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way Ⓡ approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with six consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 80 locations across 22 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworksfranchise.com, or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact: Ashlyn Jensen, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Pokeworks