Pokeworks Closes Out Record-Breaking 2025, Setting the Stage for Continued Franchise and Consumer Growth in 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks , the leading fast-casual poke brand, is celebrating a record-breaking 2025, highlighted by strong franchise growth, high consumer demand, and innovative offerings across its menu, technology, and catering services. In 2025, the brand achieved unparalleled year-over-year store sales, increased transaction counts, and the highest levels of franchisee and guest satisfaction in its history. These accomplishments helped earn Pokeworks its place as the most reviewed and highest-rated poke brand in the country, with an average 4.8-star rating across Google Reviews.

"2025 was a defining year for Pokeworks," said Peter Yang, Co-Founder and Head of Development of Pokeworks. "We experienced record performance across the system while continuing to grow in a disciplined and intentional way. Our success is rooted in listening to our guests, supporting our franchisees, and building a brand that's both operationally strong and emotionally connected to its community."

Strategic Franchise Growth in 2025

Pokeworks continued its disciplined expansion in 2025, bringing on experienced franchisees and strengthening its presence in key U.S. and Canadian markets. The brand supported franchise partners with tools, resources, and events designed to ensure operational excellence. Key milestones include:

18% system growth across the U.S. and Canada

across the U.S. and Canada Major multi-unit deals across key U.S. markets

Hosted the brand's first-ever Pokeworks Conference in Irvine, connecting franchisees and leadership together to connect and collaborate

Elevating the Guest Experience in 2025

On the consumer side, Pokeworks focused on enhancing the guest experience through new offerings and programs to drive engagement, loyalty, and repeat visits, including:

Expanded catering program, meeting the surge in group and office orders and encouraging repeat bookings

Enhanced Pokeworks Rewards loyalty platform with new perks, a rewards marketplace, and member-exclusive items

Two new product lines: Signature Drinks and Hawaiian Hot Plates, adding variety and elevated options to the menu

and , adding variety and elevated options to the menu Introduced Feast Mode Fridays, a limited-time offer for Rewards members designed to make group dining fun and convenient

"Our success comes from putting our guests at the center of everything we do," said Ha Ly, Head of Marketing at Pokeworks. "In 2025, we turned that focus into innovation, launching new menu items, expanding catering, and reimagining our Rewards program. As we move into 2026, we'll continue building on this momentum, delivering even more fresh, flavorful experiences and opportunities for our communities and franchisees alike."

Looking Ahead to 2026

Building on the success of 2025, Pokeworks plans to continue calculated growth with aligned franchisees, targeting expansion in the Midwest, California, Florida, and New York, as well as adjacent markets. On the consumer side, the brand will expand its catering support team, roll out new limited-time offers, and continue leveraging technology and training programs to deliver best-in-class experiences for both guests and franchisees.

Looking ahead to 2026, Pokeworks remains dedicated to bringing fresh, flavorful, and customizable poke to more communities while supporting franchisees and delighting guests at every turn.

For more information on Pokeworks' franchise opportunities, visit pokeworksfranchise.com .

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way® approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with six consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 80 locations across 22 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworksfranchise.com , or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn , Instagram , and TikTok .

