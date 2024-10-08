Pokeworks Expands in Orange County Through Strategic Franchising

The leading premium poke franchise continues to grow in its home market, seeking franchisees to build on its success.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks, the leading and quickest-growing fast-casual poke brand in the world, is strengthening its presence in Orange County as part of a strategic expansion initiative. With headquarters in Irvine, Pokeworks is committed to building a robust franchise network in the region, capitalizing on favorable demographics and a demand for fresh, customizable, and health-focused meals.

Spicy Ahi Poke

Peter Yang, co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Pokeworks, expressed why Orange County is a key market for the brand: "The demographics closely align with our target market and mirror national trends toward healthier, customizable meals. Despite the rising costs of dining out in recent years, we continue to offer exceptional value to our guests with our healthy, premium sushi-grade seafood poke bowls, starting at just $15.95. The strong growth at our corporate location in Irvine has further reinforced our confidence in expanding throughout the region."

In addition to its corporate location in Irvine, Pokeworks currently has five franchise-owned-and-operated locations in the Southern California market: Laguna Niguel, Costa Mesa, Fullerton, Los Angeles (Emerson College), and Brea.

Pokeworks has agreements in place for three additional locations in Orange County, all of which will be franchise-owned. The brand has deliberately selected its expansion locations and partners, ensuring that each new franchise is set up for success from the start. Beyond these existing partnerships, Pokeworks is actively seeking new franchisees to join its growing network in the market. The region's reputation as a vibrant foodie destination, coupled with a strong demand for healthy dining options, makes it an ideal market for Pokeworks' fresh and customizable offerings. According to Food Dive and a recent report, consumers are prioritizing their wellness, with 67% considering it a top priority, supporting the demand for Pokeworks' health-conscious, convenient, and customizable meals in northwest Orange County.

"We are excited to bring our healthy and delicious dining options to more communities in Orange County," said Yang. "By partnering with the right franchisees, we look forward to strategically growing the market and enhancing our presence across the region."

With stores achieving $2.2M in sales, Pokeworks provides franchisees with a streamlined operational system, diverse revenue streams, and cutting-edge technology for a seamless business experience. With a total investment starting at $308,000, the brand presents a highly attractive opportunity for aspiring franchisees eager to bring fresh poke to new communities.

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a group of close friends and their love for Hawaiian poke, a unique, native Hawaiian dish. After experiencing authentic poke, the group saw a gap in the market and aimed to bring it to the masses. Prioritizing fresh, sustainable seafood, Pokeworks offers customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Their Poke Your Way™ approach lets guests tailor orders to various diets, including vegan and gluten-free, while offering convenient grab-and-go options for modern diners.

For more information on Pokeworks' franchise opportunities, visit https://pokeworksfranchise.com/.

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way™ approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with three consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 67 locations across 20 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworksfranchise.com, or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact: Elise Fricilone, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Pokeworks