Pokeworks Launches Black Garlic Aioli and Rolls Out March Offers

Fast-casual poke brand debuts limited-time Black Garlic Aioli alongside member-exclusive March offers

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, Pokeworks , the fast-casual poke brand known for its fresh, customizable bowls and burritos, introduces its new limited-time Black Garlic Aioli. Available starting today, March 3, the rich, savory sauce brings deep umami flavor to guest favorites.

Photo by Pokeworks

Made with roasted black garlic, the creamy aioli delivers layered umami notes with a smooth, mellow finish. Rich but balanced, this chef-driven sauce adds indulgent depth without overpowering the bowl. Guests can add it to their favorite orders for a savory upgrade and share their creations using #PokeworksBlackGarlicAioli.

"Our new Black Garlic Aioli brings a modern, savory twist to every bowl and burrito, delivering a flavor experience that's truly next-level," said Ha Ly, Head of Marketing at Pokeworks. "This umami-packed sauce reflects where Pokeworks is headed next: bold flavors, elevated taste and modern comfort that hits instantly."

To celebrate the launch, Pokeworks is running a special 3X points promotion for Rewards Members on Tuesday through Thursday orders from March 3 to 19.

Pokeworks' March Offers include:

2X Fresh Fish Fridays Continues | Feb. 20 – April 3

Rewards Members enjoy double points on orders every Friday.

Rewards Members enjoy double points on orders every Friday. Order Streaks: Free Spam Musubi | March 2 – 15 and March 16 – 29

Rewards Members receive a free Spam Musubi after completing two visits within 14 days. Limit one redemption per streak period.

Rewards Members receive a free Spam Musubi after completing two visits within 14 days. Limit one redemption per streak period. Black Garlic Aioli Launch Special: 3X Points | March 3 – 19

Rewards Members earn triple points Tuesday through Thursday.

How to Get These Deals

Guests can take advantage of these offers in-store, online at order.pokeworks.com or through the Pokeworks app. Enrollment in the Pokeworks Rewards program is required for eligible promotions. See individual offer details for participating locations and redemption instructions.

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a passion for authentic Hawaiian poke. With its Poke Your Way® approach, guests can customize bowls, burritos and salads with sustainably sourced seafood and high-quality ingredients, offering options for every lifestyle, including vegan and gluten-free.

For more information about Pokeworks and its full menu, visit www.pokeworks.com.

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way Ⓡ approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with six consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 80 locations across 22 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworksfranchise.com , or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn , Instagram , and TikTok .

Contact: Raylin Taylor, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Pokeworks