Pokeworks Expands New York Footprint with Four New Locations Coming to Long Island and Manhattan

Leading Premium Poke Brand Partners with Experienced Operators to Fuel Continued Growth in The Big Apple

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks , the leading fast-casual poke brand, is continuing its strategic growth in New York with the addition of two new franchise partners who will develop locations in Long Island and Manhattan. The new agreements, totaling four initial units with the ability for continued growth, reinforce the brand's momentum in high-density, health-conscious markets and reflect growing demand for fresh, customizable dining options across the state.

Pokeworks Astoria, NY

On Long Island, Pokeworks has partnered with seasoned restaurant operator Joe Magnotta, who brings more than two decades of experience in the food and beverage industry. Magnotta entered the restaurant business in 2001 with the purchase of his first concept, Angelina's, and went on to own and operate a total of 10 restaurants across Long Island over the next 20 years. Known for his focus on quality, consistency, and community engagement, he sold his portfolio in 2023 and is now embarking on his first franchise venture with Pokeworks. Magnotta hopes to develop multiple locations on Long Island, with his first restaurant targeted to open in mid-2026.

"I've spent 45 years on Long Island and understand the market extremely well, so I know Pokeworks will be a perfect fit here," said Magnotta. "The brand checks every box for me: quality, efficiency, support, and long-term growth potential. I look forward to building strong brand recognition in my community, and offering the residents of Long Island food that's fresh, fast, and high-quality."

In Manhattan, Pokeworks has partnered with Sanchit Sharma, a business leader with diverse experience across retail management, supply chain operations, and executive leadership, as well as involvement in several family-owned QSR businesses. After evaluating multiple quick-service restaurant concepts, Sharma selected Pokeworks for its strong systems, brand consistency, and focus on fresh, protein-forward meals that align with evolving consumer preferences. He plans to develop locations in central Midtown Manhattan, targeting areas with strong office density and foot traffic, with the goal of opening his first restaurant by late summer 2026, and two more set to follow.

"Pokeworks aligns perfectly with my values, long-term business vision, and what the Manhattan community is looking for," said Sharma. "There's a clear and growing shift toward healthier, nutrient-dense food options, and Pokeworks is exceptionally well-positioned within that movement. I'm motivated to build a meaningful presence in my community and deliver an exceptional guest experience, all while supporting people to make healthier lifestyle choices."

As consumer demand for healthy, customizable meals continues to rise, Pokeworks looks forward to building upon their existing footprint in NYC, with seven successful locations currently operating in the city. The brand's established business model and emphasis on innovation have made it one of the fastest-growing poke concepts in the country, as well as the best and most reviewed poke chain in the U.S.

"Joe and Sanchit represent exactly the kind of franchise partners we seek as we continue to grow the Pokeworks brand," said Peter Yang, Co-Founder and Head of Development of Pokeworks. "They bring strong leadership and long-term mindsets, and we're excited to continue expanding our presence with experienced operators in New York."

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a group of friends and their love for Hawaiian poke. After experiencing authentic poke, the founders recognized the clear gap on the mainland and set out to bring the fresh flavors of Hawaiian poke by offering customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Their Poke Your WayⓇ approach lets guests tailor orders to various diets, including vegan and gluten-free, while offering convenient grab-and-go options for guests on the go.

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way Ⓡ approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with six consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 72 locations across 20 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworksfranchise.com , or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn , Instagram , and TikTok .

