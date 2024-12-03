Pokeworks Makes a Splash with First Development Deal in Minnesota

The leading premium poke franchise is set to bring three new locations to the Twin Cities area

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks, the quickest-growing fast-casual poke brand in the world, is excited to announce the signing of their first multi-unit deal in Minnesota, marking the brand's first entrance into the state. The brand is partnering with local entrepreneurs Louise and Kris Daniels to bring three locations to the Twin Cities area to meet the rising demand for fresh and healthy options throughout the country.

Pokeworks Tuna Poke Bowl

"As Minnesotans, we believe that poke is still being discovered in the Midwest, but that it has a proven track record with those who have tried it," said Louise. "Our goal is to introduce a fresh, health-conscious dining option that is delicious and full of flavor, and we believe that the combination of Pokeworks' menu and their proven model will bring a vibrant and enjoyable atmosphere for others to fall in love with poke."

Louise and Kris sought out to leverage a proven framework that will propel them in building a successful business while fostering growth in a new market. Pokeworks' established systems, emphasis on training, and strong corporate support will allow them to streamline operations and ensure consistency across their three upcoming locations. With a strong focus on health-conscious dining options, they look forward to introducing the fresh and vibrant concept of poke to the Twin Cities, offering healthier, more sustainable options to their community.

"Pokeworks stood out to us with their successful history and business model, strong leadership team, and, of course, their delicious menu," said Kris. "Beyond that, we felt a deep connection to their core values. These values align with how we want to operate and create the foundational basis of our culture."

Before diving into this new venture, Louise honed her skills as a Program Manager at a leading global medical device company. Kris brings over two decades of expertise in training and consulting. In 2022, he took the entrepreneurial leap and transitioned to an operator of Scooter's Coffee franchise full-time. Now, they're channeling their diverse backgrounds into an exciting new chapter. The duo discovered they have a passion for sharing joy with their community over daily connections and a good product. Together, they're now excited to combine their unique strengths and experiences to embark on a new journey with Pokeworks, and continue sharing that joy.

"We're thrilled to bring Pokeworks to Minnesota for the first time, and we couldn't have chosen better partners for the flagship locations in the state," said Peter Yang, co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Pokeworks. "Louise and Kris share our passion and love for poke, and their connection to the local community of the Twin Cities will be invaluable for introducing the concept to the region."

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a passion for authentic Hawaiian poke. After discovering the fresh flavors in Hawaii, the founders recognized the opportunity to bring the island experience to the mainland with customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Their Poke Your Way® approach allows guests to tailor their orders to suit different dietary preferences including vegan and gluten-free while offering convenient grab-and-go options for busy guests.

For more information on Pokeworks' franchise opportunities, visit https://pokeworksfranchise.com/.

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way™ approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with three consecutive years on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 72 locations across 20 states, Taiwan, and Canada. For more information, visit pokeworksfranchise.com, or follow Pokeworks on LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

