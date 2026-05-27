Polar Light Technologies Signs Pilot Line Agreement with VTT to Validate Third-Party Manufacturing of Polar Light's Micro and NanoLED Technology

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polar Light Technologies AB ("Polar Light"), a global leader in MicroLED and NanoLED technology, today announced that it has signed its first Pilot Line agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Polar Light's roadmap to bring its first MicroLED products from laboratory development to pilot-scale manufacturing.

Polar Light Technologies Signs Pilot Line Agreement with VTT (Ashutosh Kumar of Polar Light Technologies and Tauno Vähä-Heikkilä of VTT pictured)

As part of the agreement, Polar Light has already begun its process flow transfer from the laboratory to VTT's Pilot Line. The Pilot Line will cover the full manufacturing flow required for Polar Light's first MicroLED product, accelerating validation, scaling and product readiness.

"The signing of this pilot line agreement marks an important operational milestone for Polar Light Technologies," said Ashutosh Kumar, COO of Polar Light Technologies. "Scaling advanced semiconductor innovation from laboratory development to industrially viable manufacturing requires precise process control, reproducibility and infrastructure capable of supporting future high-volume production. This collaboration with VTT enables us to accelerate that transition and strengthen our path toward industrial commercialization."

VTT brings extensive expertise in microelectronics, advanced semiconductor processing and pilot-scale manufacturing. The partnership is expected to significantly de-risk Polar Light's transition toward industrialization, while preserving the performance advantages of its patented pyramidal MicroLED architecture.

"We are proud to support Polar Light Technologies' unique MicroLEDs and to bring a first product to the market via our Pilot Line," said Tauno Vähä-Heikkilä, director, Strategic Partnerships at VTT. "This cooperation demonstrates how strong Nordic collaboration can accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge semiconductor technologies."

The Pilot Line collaboration supports Polar Light's strategy to scale manufacturing, qualify processes and engage initial customers as the company commercializes its MicroLED-based products.

About Polar Light Technologies

Headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, Polar Light Technologies is the leading developer of next-generation MicroLED technologies. Polar Light's unique architecture uses InGaN-based pyramidal structures grown without etching. This enables full RGB on a single wafer (same material system) and is a foundation for Sub-MicroLED innovations, while delivering exceptional brightness and energy efficiency for advanced display applications. For more information, visit www.polar-light-technologies.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Polar Light Technologies