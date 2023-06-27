POLARIS ANNOUNCES 2023 TEXAS RODEO TOUR AND TEAM POLARIS RODEO ATHLETES

News provided by

Polaris Inc.

27 Jun, 2023, 13:31 ET

Seven-Time PRCA World Champion Stetson Wright Joins Team Polaris Rodeo

MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road, the global leader in powersports and off-road innovation, has announced its 2023 Texas Rodeo Tour, including a presence at seven marquee events in the heart of rodeo country, and unveiled the 2023 Team Polaris rodeo athletes.

Headlining Team Polaris in 2023 is their newest signee, 23-year-old and seven-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) World Champion Stetson Wright. The Utah native sensation is currently ranked the No. 1 Saddle Bronc Rider and the No. 4 Bull Rider in the world. Stetson comes from a family of Saddle Bronc champions and started competing in rodeo in fourth grade. Stetson will be joining Team Polaris alongside fellow champion athletes:

  • Tyson Durfey, Texas Native and National Finals Rodeo Champion
  • Sage Kimzey, Texas Native and seven-time PRCA World Champion
  • Lisa Lockhart, National Circuit Finals Rodeo Champion Barrel Racer
  • Kaycee Feild, six-time PRCA Bareback Riding World Champion

"As a longtime sponsor of rodeo, Polaris is proud to be kicking off this year's season with a stacked roster of world champion athletes and support some of the circuit's most challenging rodeos in Texas," said Chris Judson, Vice President, Polaris Off Road Utility. "These five athletes embody characteristics that mirror  the core pillars of Polaris Off Road – hard work and dedication – and no matter what is put in front of Team Polaris, these athletes will continue to be the hardest-working athletes in the arena."

While the 2023 PRCA season makes stops all over the country, Polaris has confirmed seven appearances at marquee events in the state of Texas.  The Lone Star State is full of passionate fans and Polaris intends to have a greater event presence at those venues to showcase its lineup of hard-working UTVs while supporting its athletes. These events will include:

  • Kueckelhan Ranch Rodeo – July 27-29, 2023 (Bonham, TX)
  • North Texas Fair & Rodeo – August 18-26, 2023 (Denton, TX)
  • West Texas Fair and Rodeo – September 7-16, 2023 (Abilene, TX)
  • Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo – September 22-30, 2023 (Pasadena, TX)
  • Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo – October 5-15, 2023 (Waco, TX)
  • Austin County Fair & Rodeo – October 12-14, 2023 (Bellville, TX)
  • WRCA Ranch Rodeo Finals – November 9-12, 2023 (Amarillo, TX)

Polaris Off Road has been a presenting sponsor of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association since 2015 and will continue throughout the 2023/2024 season. As presenting sponsor, Polaris provides 24 Polaris RANGER vehicles to the association annually, ensuring officials and personnel have the hardest-working machines capable of handling the toughest duties on the circuit week-in and week-out. By the end of this season, Polaris will have donated 192 vehicles to PRCA members, including the World Champions at the National Finals Rodeo in December.

To learn more about Polaris Off Road vehicles and Team Polaris, please visit polaris.com/en-us/off-road/off-road-events/ or join the conversation and follow on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®

About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

SOURCE Polaris Inc.

Also from this source

Polaris Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

POLARIS OFF ROAD CELEBRATES HARDWORKING LANDOWNERS WITH HOMESTEAD HERO CAMPAIGN

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.