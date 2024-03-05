POLARIS ANNOUNCES 2025 SNOWMOBILE LINEUP FEATURING NEW TECHNOLOGY, MODEL UPGRADES

"We are continuously working to redefine what's possible, and we do so by listening to our riders and designing a lineup that delivers the best experience on snow," said Jenny Nack, vice president and general manager, Polaris Snow. "With our 2025 snowmobile lineup, we are introducing new features, technology or upgrades across nearly every one of our snow segments. Trail riders will discover reinvented suspension technology with our patented DYNAMIX for improved handling and added confidence on the trails. Our RMK mountain riders will be excited for the added control thanks to lighter sleds, as well as a new RMK option that makes mountain riding more approachable. Plus, we have enhanced capability and agility for those using their snowmobiles for utility work, but also want to have some fun on the trails."

Bringing the Latest in Suspension and Engine Innovation to Trail Riders

Polaris is once again setting new standards by bringing its patented DYNAMIX suspension to snow on the 2025 INDY VR1 via SnowCheck exclusive. Polaris' DYNAMIX technology is the only electronic system on the market that controls all four shocks to smooth out bumps and help flatten any corner along with added balance giving the rider additional control while navigating the trail. Even more impressive is DYNAMIX's Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that senses vehicle movement and automatically adjusts shock compression to the premier trail handling on the snow giving the rider added confidence and comfort.

Additionally, riders need not wait any longer – Polaris listened to the feedback and is bringing the Patriot 9R engine to the INDY XCR and Switchback Assault as a part of its 2025 lineup. Proven in the mountains, the 9R engine will deliver corner-to-corner acceleration and fast-response for thrill-seekers on or off trails.

Redefining the Mountain Ride

The Polaris Rocky Mountain King (RMK) redefined the standards for deep snow performance, and Polaris is doing so again with model year 2025. Known for its instant lift, effortless control, and immediate response, the RMK is about to get even better – and lighter. At up to seven pounds lighter, the RMK lineup features a new throttle to make it easier for riders to maneuver in deep snow conditions. The weight reduction also provides an improved power to weight ratio resulting in easier direction changes. In addition, the 2025 Patriot Boost and Patriot 9R PRO RMK and RMK Khaos models feature new running boards, drive shaft, and ergonomic updates with a lower seat height that allows for a more predictable and comfortable backcountry riding experience.

In addition, Polaris is expanding the RMK lineup with an all-new RMK SP that offers a high-quality mountain sled starting at $13,999. Offering capabilities like those riders' love from RMK, the RMK SP suspension features Polaris IFP shocks calibrated to be more controllable and easier to ride. Other features include a full-length, tapered tunnel, a 155-inch track length enabling improved rider connection to the sled. The RMK SP is an approachable mountain sled for riders looking to explore the beauty and adventure of backcountry riding.

Do More with an All-New, Capable Widetrack

The 2025 lineup also offers exciting news for riders who use their snowmobiles for both work and play with the new 650 TITAN Adventure. Built on the proven Matryx platform with the quick accelerating 650 Patriot engine the TITAN Adventure is the most capable widetrack in Polaris history designed for those who need to do-it-all. With features like the all-new, patented BackTrak20 Rear Suspension and Trailbreaker skis the TITAN can climb on top of the snow better than any previous model – in forward or reverse – making it the ultimate job aid for utility riders. To further assist in helping conquer whatever the day holds, the 650 TITAN Adventure boasts a lineup of 12 new Polaris-engineered accessories for the TITAN Adventure, from hub house carriers to tool holders to an electric chainsaw mount and more.

"Whether that be introducing new models like RMK SP or the TITAN Adventure or enhancing performance by bringing proven technologies like DYNAMIX suspension and the 9R engine to our trail and crossover segments, our commitment to raising the bar is relentless," said Nack.

Rounding out the technology offerings, the 2025 lineup boasts an optional 7" Display powered by RIDE COMMAND. The Polaris-exclusive display has dedicated GPS mapping and connected rider technology, all without needing cellular connection. Key features for 2025 include public and private land information for confident riding throughout the U.S.; re-integrated Wi-Fi capabilities on select models to make connecting to your sled easier; an upgraded 5-way joystick to improve control over the display; and various technological enhancements to keep our technology faster, efficient and more powerful. In addition, an industry favorite, Group Ride is available on all 7S displays and allows riders to ride at their own pace while still staying connected and communicating with others they are riding with that day. The system's integrated Bluetooth in the 7S Display allows you to connect to your mobile device and sync your account whenever you want – all great offerings for riders exploring the backcountry.

In addition to technology advancements, the Polaris Snow model year 2025 lineup features more than 20 quality improvements to help deliver the best riding experience on snow. Among the improvements include a new P22 Forged Spider Cover and Clutch Bolts, and new rail caps for Matryx RMK models, all of which will improve sled durability and performance for riders.

SnowCheck - the industry's most comprehensive customization spring order program - launched for 2025 snowmobile model ordering on March 4 and will run through March 27. SnowCheck gives customers an opportunity to get exclusive factory customization to build their dream sled choosing model, engine, colors, options and technology with up to a four-year warranty. Originally introduced with model year 2024, Polaris is again offering a SnowCheck Ship Guarantee*, which promises all 2025 SnowCheck orders will ship by November 30, 2024.

Full details on the 2025 lineup of Polaris snowmobiles, along with the SnowCheck spring order program and associated Ship Guarantee, can be found at PolarisSnowmobiles.com.

TIMBERSLED ADDS VERSATILITY TO 2025 LINEUP

Timbersled is long regarded as the industry leader that revolutionized the sport of snow biking. For 2025 Timbersled is delivering on riders' desire for a kit that matches their riding style with the introduction of the new Timbersled RIOT, now the most versatile snow bike kit available. Timbersled has added a limiter strap that can easily be added to the Timbersled RIOT platform in 5 minutes or less, and allows riders to customize their ride for their preferred style or the day's snow conditions. Installing the limiter strap will provide a more precise, technical riding style while removing it provides the agility and playfulness expected of the Timbersled RIOT. With the addition of the limiter strap Timbersled can now satisfy riders with one kit – Timbersled RIOT.

Discover the complete 2025 lineup at Timbersled.com, along with the latest in partnered accessories and details for the SnowCheck spring order program.

* SnowCheck Shipment Guarantee: SnowCheck Shipment Guarantee: To be eligible for the SnowCheck shipment guarantee, a 2025 SnowCheck order must be: (1) finalized by the dealer and submitted through the Polaris SnowCheck order process by no later than 11:59 PM, CST on March 27th, 2024, and (2) confirmed for availability and accepted by Polaris. Once finalized and accepted, if Polaris does not ship the eligible order by November 30th, 2024, at 11:59 pm CST, Polaris will offer a $1500 rebate to be applied at the time of purchase of the sled. The rebate will be paid to the dealer and applied to reduce the customer's purchase price. The rebate is only available at purchase; if a customer cancels their order, the offer is void. Only the original SnowCheck customer identified when the order was finalized and accepted is eligible for this offer. Customer must pick up the snowmobile no later than 12/31/24 to be eligible for MY25 SnowCheck offers. Shipment means the eligible sled has been loaded on a carrier and has departed for delivery to the dealer. The actual delivery date to the dealer and to the customer will vary and are not guaranteed by Polaris or included in this offer.

