Polaris Unveils 2027 Snowmobile Lineup Built for Confidence, Capability, and Rider-First Performance

"At Polaris, we set a high bar for performance and reliability—because our riders expect it, and so do we. With the 2027 lineup, we advanced power, response, and capability in ways that reflect the strength and focus of our team," said Jenny Nack, vice president and general manager of Polaris Snow. "Reliability is engineered into these machines from the first design sketch to the last validation mile. Each model has been pushed, proven, and refined to perform in the toughest conditions."

RMK Factory Edition and RMK SPS: Maximum Performance for Mountain Riders

Polaris continues to advance capability for mountain riders with the 2027 RMK Factory Edition and RMK SPS, each engineered for two distinct types of riders.

The RMK Factory Edition was born on the Hill Climb racecourse, carrying that competition-proven performance and toughness into the backcountry. Built on the proven Matryx RMK platform, it features Walker Evans Racing Factory Edition shocks designed for aggressive riding and superior bottom-out control. Heavy-duty rails and a reinforced rear bumper, both 40 percent stronger, deliver the strength riders need when navigating steep, technical terrain. Designed for those who push their sled hard, the RMK Factory Edition is available exclusively during SnowCheck.

The RMK SPS offers riders an approachable entry point into deep-snow performance, pairing the short-tunnel Matryx SPS platform with responsive, confidence-building handling. Its Polaris IFP suspension delivers consistent, predictable performance across changing conditions, while the available Patriot 850 and Patriot 9R engines provide quick throttle response and accessible power.

INDY VR1: Trail Performance Elevated

For more than four decades, INDY has defined trail performance. Polaris elevates the INDY VR1 once again in 2027 by pairing its precise handling and ride comfort with the ultra-responsive Patriot 9R engine. This highly requested combination – uniting 9R power with DYNAMIX Active Suspension's real-time shock adjustments – sharpens handling and enhances ride quality by continuously adapting to terrain inputs and rider movement. The result is a sled that feels coordinated with the rider, reacts instantly, and builds confidence on every mile. The 2027 Patriot 9R INDY VR1 is offered exclusively through SnowCheck.

New INDY 200: Expanding the Future of Snowmobiling

The new INDY 200 reflects Polaris' commitment to growing the sport by creating meaningful entry points for young riders. Built on the proven 200 platform and trail-certified for confidence, it offers the next generation of riders a capable, approachable way to experience snowmobiling and build foundational skills; all with easy, youth-friendly features that help them feel comfortable, in control, and excited to keep exploring.

Voyageur Nordic Pro & TITAN Nordic Pro: Nordic-Proven Utility and Crossover Capability

The bestselling Polaris Nordic models are now available in North America with the 2027 Voyageur Nordic Pro and TITAN Nordic Pro, delivering proven capability for riders who need strength, agility, and all-terrain confidence. These Nordic-inspired machines are engineered for real-world utility and adventure, whether towing, hauling, or pushing deeper into remote terrain. Standard FOX® QS3® shocks provide a new level of suspension control along with premium standard features such as the 7S Display with RIDE COMMAND, integrated storage solutions, and deep-snow-focused track designs. The Voyageur Nordic Pro is available with both the smooth, predictable, and quick-accelerating power of the 650 Patriot and the proven reliability of ProStar S4 engine. The TITAN Nordic Pro pairs the proven ProStar S4 engine with the added option of the 850 Patriot for riders seeking big power performance.

Together, these Nordic Pro models give riders sleds built to tow, haul, explore, and manage tough winter conditions, while still delivering the spirited, playful performance Polaris riders expect.

SnowCheck: Exclusive Access to Top-Tier Performance Models

SnowCheck, the once-a-year opportunity for riders to claim exclusive models and features along with our best warranty, is available now through March 13, 2026. Models only available during SnowCheck 2027 include: RMK Factory Edition, PRO RMK, RMK Khaos, Switchback Assault, INDY VR1, and the INDY XCR. For more information or to place an order, visit www.polaris.com/snowcheck.

For more information on Polaris snowmobiles visit www.polaris.com/snowmobiles

