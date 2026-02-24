Polaris Inc. to Present at The Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will present at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer Mike Speetzen and Chief Financial Officer Bob Mack will make a formal presentation on the Company, including an update its 2026 financial outlook given the earlier than expected closing of the Indian Motorcycle separation.

To access the live webcast and slide presentation, visit the Polaris Investor Relations website on the time and day of the meeting at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.