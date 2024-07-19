Polaris Announces Senior Leadership Change

MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced that its President of Off Road Steve Menneto is leaving for a new career opportunity.

"From his start as a part of the sales team, to overseeing our Motorcycles business, to these last five years leading our Off Road team, I want to thank Steve for the lasting contributions he made over his 27-year tenure at Polaris. We wish him the very best as he moves into this new chapter," said Polaris Chief Executive Officer Mike Speetzen. "I will be taking on more direct management of our largest business segment and am excited to work more closely with all the talented leaders and employees within Off Road as well as with the dealer network."

These leadership changes are effective today.

About Polaris

