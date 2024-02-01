Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Board of Directors approves a 2% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend;

29th consecutive year of dividend increases

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a two percent increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the payout to $0.66 per share. This increase represents the 29th consecutive year of Polaris increasing its dividend effective with the 2024 first quarter dividend. The first quarter dividend will be payable on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024.

About Polaris

