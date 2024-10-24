Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend

News provided by

Polaris Inc.

Oct 24, 2024, 16:15 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share payable on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024.

About Polaris 
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris XPEDITION and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com 

SOURCE Polaris Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Polaris Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

Polaris Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) reported third quarter 2024 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the Company's Investor Relations...
Polaris Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Polaris Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, and will hold a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

General Sports

General Sports

Trucking and Road Transportation

Trucking and Road Transportation

News Releases in Similar Topics