Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Polaris Inc.

Jan 30, 2025, 16:15 ET

Board of Directors approves a 2% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend;
30th consecutive year of dividend increases

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a two percent increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the payout to $0.67 per share. This increase represents the 30th consecutive year of Polaris increasing its dividend effective with the 2025 first quarter dividend. The first quarter dividend will be payable on March 17, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2025.

"Today marks Polaris' 30th consecutive year of not only paying a dividend, but also increasing the dividend," said Mike Speetzen, Polaris CEO. "Our track record as a Dividend Aristocrat reflects our strong balance sheet and our confidence in Polaris' long-term strategy, along with our focus on delivering value to our shareholders."

About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris XPEDITION and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com 

SOURCE Polaris Inc.

