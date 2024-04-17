Polaris Donates More Than $130,000 To Off-Road and Snow Organizations Through Its Spring 2024 TRAILS GRANTS

More than $3.5 million in TRAILS GRANTS provided to ATV, off-road and snowmobiling organizations across the U.S. and Canada since Polaris launched the program

MINNEAPOLIS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), announced it is donating more than $130,000 to off-road vehicles (ORV), all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and snowmobile riding clubs, and organizations across the United States and Canada as a part of its TRAILS GRANTS program. The TRAILS GRANTS program offers support to organizations and programs that promote safe and responsible riding, facilitate trail preservation, and help protect the environment and natural resources that are a part of the off-road trail systems.

Awarded twice annually, Polaris TRAILS GRANTS support the efforts of nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs who use the grant for trail development, maintenance projects, safety and responsible riding education initiatives and other projects.

"Riding builds a connection between friends and family and the outdoors, and the impact these clubs and organizations make locally through their grassroots efforts and ingenuity is significant," said Steve Menneto, president of Off Road, Polaris. "Polaris is proud to support their efforts through our bi-annual TRAILS GRANTS program, which has donated more than $3.5 million since its inception."

"Protecting and respecting our planet is essential if we want future generations to enjoy recreation in our mountains, deserts, and on trails. We're grateful to Polaris in supporting our B.O.L.T. (Building Off-Road Leaders of Tomorrow) Youth Program," says Kristyn Novoa, executive director of Warfighter Madesm. "Together, we're teaching our youth to not only to be respectful off-road enthusiasts but advocates for the environment and leaders within the recreation community."

"Valley Outdoors applied for a TRAILS GRANT to help fund our education program already in development," says Michael Lueders, director of Valley Outdoors. "Valley Outdoors plans on having an educational program to facilitate, promote and enhance safe and sustainable driving practices while teaching 'Tread Lightlysm!' principles to protect our public resources."

These 14 organizations were named Spring 2024 TRAILS GRANTS recipients and received awards up to $10,000 each.

Adirondack Snowdrifters Snowmobile Club Inc. (Owlshead, New York ): Help repair two bridges which will enable snowmobilers ride safely to communities, parking areas, restaurants, and lodging.

(Owlshead, ): Help repair two bridges which will enable snowmobilers ride safely to communities, parking areas, restaurants, and lodging. Advocates for Multi-Use of Public Lands ( Jackson, Wyo. ): Help establish a trail grooming protocol that will decrease potential damage to vehicles and increase rider safety.

( ): Help establish a trail grooming protocol that will decrease potential damage to vehicles and increase rider safety. Club VTT du Témiscamingue ( Lorrainville, Quebec, Canada ): Help support the replacement of a bridge along the trail to provide safe travel.

( ): Help support the replacement of a bridge along the trail to provide safe travel. International Association of Snowmobile Administrators ( Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada ): Help support snowmobile rider safety programs.

( ): Help support snowmobile rider safety programs. Kingfield Quad Runners ATV Club ( Kingfield, Maine ): Help repair trails damaged by recent severe storms to support and maintain a safe riding experience.

( ): Help repair trails damaged by recent severe storms to support and maintain a safe riding experience. Ma & Pa Kettle Days Inc. ( Kettle River, Minn. ): Help support establishing a watering station for riders to clean invasive species off their vehicles before/after riding to protect the natural environment.

( ): Help support establishing a watering station for riders to clean invasive species off their vehicles before/after riding to protect the natural environment. Nevada Outdoor School ( Winnemucca, Nev. ): Help support the expansion of the organization's Youth Helmet program which focuses on educating both parents and children on how to safely operate off-road vehicles.

( ): Help support the expansion of the organization's Youth Helmet program which focuses on educating both parents and children on how to safely operate off-road vehicles. Rudolph River Rovers ( Rudolph, Wis. ): Help preserve and maintain the trail which connects riders to multiple communities.

( ): Help preserve and maintain the trail which connects riders to multiple communities. St. Lawrence County Snowmobile Association Inc ( Canton, New York ): Help support gravel and delivery services needed to finish a crucial part of the 126-mile trail.

( ): Help support gravel and delivery services needed to finish a crucial part of the 126-mile trail. U.S. Dept. of Agriculture ( Duchesne, Utah ): Help provide trail maintenance and updated signage along the Badlands OHV Trail that will enhance rider safety, with support from the government.

( ): Help provide trail maintenance and updated signage along the Badlands OHV Trail that will enhance rider safety, with support from the government. Valley Outdoors Club (Bishop, Cali .): Help educate local riders about safe and responsible riding through with their rider safety programs.

(Bishop, .): Help educate local riders about safe and responsible riding through with their rider safety programs. Venture Unknown Foundation ( Pendleton, S.C. ) Help support the annual Sweep up the Southeast event, which focuses on trail clean-up and restoration.

( ) Help support the annual Sweep up the Southeast event, which focuses on trail clean-up and restoration. Warfighter Made sm (Temecula, Cali .) Help support the organization's STEM program, B.O.L.T. (Building Off-Road Leaders of Tomorrow), which teaches children how to maintain, repair and safely drive off-road vehicles.

(Temecula, .) Help support the organization's STEM program, B.O.L.T. (Building Off-Road Leaders of Tomorrow), which teaches children how to maintain, repair and safely drive off-road vehicles. Wilderness Wheelers ( Bigfork, Minn. ) Help support the development of a new 60-mile wilderness trail in the Chippewa National Forest that will provide safe passage for riders while preserving the natural environment.

Since the start of the TRAILS GRANTS program in 2006, Polaris has supported more than 405 ATV, off-road and snowmobiling organizations across the U.S. and Canada with more than $3.5 million in donations.

For more information, including how to apply for a fall 2024 TRAILS GRANT, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/trails-application/ .

Warfighter Madesm is a service trademark of Warfighter Made Corp

Tread Lightlysm is a registered trademark of the United States Dept of Agriculture

