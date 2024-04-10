POLARIS ELEVATES THE BEST-SELLING SIDE-BY-SIDE OF ALL TIME WITH THE 2025 FULL-SIZE RANGER LINEUP

The Lineup Includes a Host of Owner-Inspired Upgrades that Deliver Increased Capability, Durability & Comfort; Highlighted by a Bold Front End Restyle, Upgraded Gen 2 Transmission, and Factory-Installed Accessories for Even More Customer Value

Polaris Brings Back Fan Favorite RANGER CREW XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition and Announces RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Texas Edition

MINNEAPOLIS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, today announced a wide range of owner-inspired upgrades to its class-leading full-size RANGER lineup. Building on the already best-selling side-by-side in the industry, the 2025 RANGER lineup features a redesigned front end and new front bumper for added durability, an upgraded Gen 2 transmission for smooth and consistent shifting, and additional factory-installed accessories for added rider value and convenience. In addition to the upgrades, Polaris is introducing the all-new RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Texas Edition, as well as bringing back a fan favorite – the RANGER CREW XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition.

MY25 RANGER Lineup - Polaris Off Road

"We constantly use our customers' feedback to drive improvements that truly matter to them and make the best-selling side-by-side even better. The results of that are on display with the full-size RANGER offering for 2025," said Chris Judson, Polaris Vice President and General Manager of Off Road Utility. "Whether it's tackling a tough task or enjoying a trail, the new 2025 full-size RANGER lineup is stacked with quality enhancements, upgraded features and now even more accessories direct from the factory that deliver more capability, durability, and comfort as the number one selling off-road brand."

Notable upgrades for 2025 include:

RANGER XP 1000 and XP 1000 NorthStar have a bold, restyled front-end design, with new bumper and grille for added durability. Additionally, RANGER XP 1000 and RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar models now come standard with 29-inch tires that provide an extra inch of ground clearance for added comfort and better capability to maneuver around rough and rocky terrain.

RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Ultimate models get new JBL® audio that comes factory-installed for a more premium and immersive sound experience.

RANGER 1000 Premium and XP 1000 now come factory-installed with a roof for added protection and a Polaris HD 4,500-pound winch with synthetic rope, autostop and wireless remote for pulling power when you need it.

Across the lineup, an upgraded Gen 2 transmission reduces shifting effort up to 50% to enable easier and smoother shifting.

Redesigned cab nets with a new single-latch connection point for easier entry and exit.

An upgraded electric power steering system with enhanced control and responsiveness, especially at low speeds.

New accessories such as an upper front bumper for enhanced durability and premium look; and coming this summer, JBL® audio upgrade kits will provide excellent sound quality and premium vehicle integration, and a new reverse light harness will automatically turn on rear accessory lighting when the vehicle is in reverse or by the flip of a switch when the vehicle is parked.

In addition to the new upgrades, the 2025 full-size RANGER lineup continues to provide the features riders have come to expect from Polaris, including class-leading 1,000 pound box capacity and 2,500 pound towing to carry large loads in fewer trips maximizing productivity, as well as on-demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) that automatically engages four wheel drive when traction loss is detected for confidence in rough terrain. Available on all 1000 Premium, XP 1000, XP 1000 NorthStar Edition models, RANGER offers LED headlights for enhanced brightness that help riders extend their days. Plus, customers can choose from more than 100 accessories to help them customize their RANGER.

Standard on the XP 1000 NorthStar Ultimate, a 7" Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND provides functional capabilities such as GPS mapping technology and features that enhance the riding experience, like a backup camera. Available as an accessory add-on, 2025 RANGER full-size models are eligible for RIDE COMMAND+ , the industry's first connected-vehicle technology. Helping make ownership easier than ever, RIDE COMMAND+ offers owners convenient access to information like Vehicle Health and Maintenance Reminders, as well as protection features like Vehicle Locator and Bump Alerts that notify the owner if their vehicle has been bumped or moved from its last location.



2025 Full-Size RANGER Lineup

Details, pricing and color availability for the full-size RANGER model lineup are as follows:

2025 RANGER XP 1000 Premium – Starting at $20,999 U.S. MSRP ($25,199 CA MSRP)

2025 RANGER CREW XP 1000 Premium – Starting at $22,999 U.S. MSRP ($27,599 CA MSRP)

2025 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Edition Premium – Starting at $27,999 U.S. MSRP ($33,599 CA MSRP)

2025 RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Edition Premium – Starting at $30,999 U.S. MSRP ($37,199 CA MSRP)

2025 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Edition Ultimate – Starting at $32,999 U.S. MSRP ($39,599 CA MSRP)

2025 RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Edition Ultimate – Starting at $35,999 U.S. MSRP ($43,199 CA MSRP)

The 2025 RANGER XP 1000 models feature the same upgrades as the RANGER 1000, and also include a restyled front end with new bumper and grille, for added durability. New for 2025, XP 1000 and NorthStar Premium models feature 29-inch tires with 14-inch ground clearance, and the XP 1000 NorthStar Ultimate is equipped with JBL® audio and RIDE COMMAND technology. The 2025 RANGER XP 1000 and XP 1000 NorthStar models come in four color choices including Onyx Black, Blue Slate Metallic Smoke, Sunset Red, and Polaris Pursuit Camo.

2025 RANGER 1000 – Starting at $13,999 U.S. MSRP ($16,799 CA MSRP)

2025 RANGER CREW 1000 – Starting at $15,799 U.S. MSRP ($18,999 CA MSRP)

2025 RANGER 1000 EPS – Starting at $15,999 U.S. MSRP ($19,199 CA MSRP)

2025 RANGER 1000 Premium – Starting at $17,999 U.S. MSRP ($21,599 CA MSRP)

2025 RANGER CREW 1000 Premium – Starting at $19,999 U.S. MSRP ($23,999 CA MSRP)

The new-and-improved 2025 RANGER 1000 and CREW models continue to enhance performance and durability, setting a strong foundation for the 2025 full-size RANGER lineup. In addition to the upgraded transmission, upgraded electric power steering system and redesigned cab nets, the RANGER 1000 Premium now comes standard with a factory-installed roof, and the Polaris HD 4,500 pound winch featuring synthetic rope, autostop and wireless remote. Available in Sage Green, White Lightning, Granite Gray and Polaris Pursuit Camo.

2025 RANGER CREW XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition – Starting at $25,499 U.S. MSRP ($30,599 CA MSRP)

Back and better than ever, Polaris announces the return of the RANGER CREW XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition. Built for waterfowl hunters, the 2025 RANGER CREW XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition is designed for those accessing flooded and muddy areas. Polaris took its flagship RANGER XP 1000 and made enhancements to meet the needs of waterfowl hunters. Conquer challenging off-road paths with the 29-inch Pro Armor Mud XC tires and arched A-Arms to deliver superior traction and stability while ensuring a comfortable ride through muddy, flooded terrain. The special edition model also features a high-mount winch and high-mount intakes offering optimal performance in the pursuit of waterfowl and is available in Waterfowl Hunt Camo.

2025 RANGER CREW XP 1000 Texas Edition – Starting at $24,499 U.S. MSRP ($29,399 CA MSRP)

2025 RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Texas Edition – Starting at $36,999 U.S. MSRP ($44,399 CA MSRP)

To round out the lineup, Polaris extended its Texas collection offering the all-new CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Texas Edition. Built for Texas terrain, both the Texas Edition and Texas NorthStar models feature a roof for added comfort, exclusive Texas-Edition badging, and attention-grabbing embroidered cut-and-sew premium seats for a refined look. The Texas Edition also features the 29-inch tires and arched A-Arms to maximize ground clearance and allow riders to confidently handle the rugged Texas terrain. The Texas Edition is available in Bronze Pearl Metallic.

The 2025 full-size RANGER lineup ships to dealers in April 2024. To learn more about the 2025 RANGER 1000 and XP 1000 models, new RANGER CREW XP 1000 NorthStar Texas Edition or the return of RANGER CREW XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition, please visit https://ranger.polaris.com/en-us/ or join the conversation and follow on Facebook sm, Instagram sm, YouTube sm, and X sm.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

JBL® is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Inc

