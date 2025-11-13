Polaris Donates More Than $135,000 to Off-Road and Snow Organizations Through Its Fall 2025 TRAILS GRANTS

Combined with the Spring 2025 TRAILS GRANTS, Polaris has donated more than $255,000 in 2025 and nearly $4 million since the program's inception

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), announced it is donating more than $135,000 to off-road vehicles (ORV), all-terrain vehicles (ATV), and snowmobile riding clubs and organizations across the United States and Canada as part of their TRAILS GRANTS program. For nearly two decades, Polaris' TRAILS GRANTS program has supported organizations and programs that promote safe and responsible riding, facilitate trail preservation, and help protect the environment and natural resources that are a part of the off-road trail systems.

Awarded twice annually, Polaris TRAILS GRANTS support the efforts of nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs who use the grant for trail development, maintenance projects and safety and responsible riding education initiatives.

"Local riding clubs and organizations are the backbone of the off-road community, dedicating countless hours to maintaining trails, promoting safe riding practices, and building community," said Reid Wilson, President of Off-Road Vehicles, Polaris. "These grassroots organizations bring so much energy to the sport and our TRAILS GRANTS program is one of our ways to say thank you. We're proud to help them keep the ride going."

Awarded twice annually, Polaris TRAILS GRANTS support the efforts of nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs who use the grant for trail development, maintenance projects, safety and responsible riding education initiatives, and other projects. In April, Polaris awarded 13 organizations Spring TRAILS GRANTS, making the combined donation amount for 2025 more than $255,000.

"LPFA is looking forward to getting some much-needed work done on the Yellowjacket OHV Trail. Thanks to funding from Polaris, we will be able to build sustainable creek crossings to improve trail conditions for riders, as well as protect wildlife in these sensitive riparian areas," said Addison Jerlow, program manager, Los Padres Forest Association. "This funding provides a crucial first step in managing this trail for years to come."

"We're incredibly grateful to Polaris for their generous support of avalanche safety in the motorized community in Utah. This grant helps us expand our education and awareness programs for the motorized community, one of the groups most at risk in avalanche terrain," said Kate Waller, development director, Utah Avalanche Center. "As more riders explore the backcountry, we must continue to provide accessible, relevant avalanche forecasting and safety information, as well as training."

These 14 organizations were named Fall 2025 TRAILS GRANTS recipients and received awards up to $10,000 each.

Alliance for Trail Vehicles of Maine (Caribou, Maine): Replace or update youth safety trailers and equipment to support statewide education efforts.

(Caribou, Maine): Replace or update youth safety trailers and equipment to support statewide education efforts. Carlton County Riders (Carlton, Minnesota): Expand the "Lids for Kids" ATV safety training program for by providing classroom and hands-on instruction along with properly fitted helmets and gear to promote safe riding and environmental stewardship.

(Carlton, Minnesota): Expand the "Lids for Kids" ATV safety training program for by providing classroom and hands-on instruction along with properly fitted helmets and gear to promote safe riding and environmental stewardship. Childwold Snopackers Inc. (Tupper Lake, New York): Improve rider safety and trail accessibility by repairing flood-prone trail sections and promote environmental stewardship through signage and outreach.

(Tupper Lake, New York): Improve rider safety and trail accessibility by repairing flood-prone trail sections and promote environmental stewardship through signage and outreach. Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance (Wingham, Ontario): Revitalize a key section of unassumed road allowance to support multi-use trail access for both motorized and non-motorized users.

(Wingham, Ontario): Revitalize a key section of unassumed road allowance to support multi-use trail access for both motorized and non-motorized users. Friends of Utah Avalanche Forecast Center Inc. (Salt Lake City, Utah) : Enhance avalanche safety through daily forecasting, trailhead signage, and free or low-cost education programs tailored to the riding community.

(Salt Lake City, Utah) Enhance avalanche safety through daily forecasting, trailhead signage, and free or low-cost education programs tailored to the riding community. Hatcher Pass Snow Riders Club (Palmer, Alaska): Equip trail crews and volunteers with avalanche safety gear and protective equipment to improve safety, emergency response, and promote responsible snowmobiling.

(Palmer, Alaska): Equip trail crews and volunteers with avalanche safety gear and protective equipment to improve safety, emergency response, and promote responsible snowmobiling. Idaho Overland Association (Idaho Falls, Idaho) : Restore and maintain 30–50 miles of multi-use trails, install safety signage, equip volunteers, and expand partnerships with ranchers and land managers to promote responsible recreation and preserve shared access across Idaho's public lands.

(Idaho Falls, Idaho) Restore and maintain 30–50 miles of multi-use trails, install safety signage, equip volunteers, and expand partnerships with ranchers and land managers to promote responsible recreation and preserve shared access across Idaho's public lands. Los Padres Forest Association Inc. (Goleta, California): Revitalize the Yellow Jacket OHV Trail with sustainable creek crossings and fencing to protect endangered species and improve rider safety.

(Goleta, California): Revitalize the Yellow Jacket OHV Trail with sustainable creek crossings and fencing to protect endangered species and improve rider safety. Mountain Showdown (Gilmer, Texas): Maintain and enhance off-road trails through signage, bunkhouse construction, and park improvements to help foster a responsible riding community .

(Gilmer, Texas): Maintain and enhance off-road trails through signage, bunkhouse construction, and park improvements to help foster a responsible riding community OHV Construction & Conservation Inc (Tillamook, Oregon): Expand trail access and stewardship partnerships and support new trail development opportunities.

(Tillamook, Oregon): Expand trail access and stewardship partnerships and support new trail development opportunities. Pend Oreille County, Washington – Parks & Recreation Department (Newport, Washington): Improve site access, visitor amenities, and resource protection at Batey Bould ORV Basecamp to support safe and sustainable recreation.

(Newport, Washington): Improve site access, visitor amenities, and resource protection at Batey Bould ORV Basecamp to support safe and sustainable recreation. Quad Riders ATV Association of British Columbia (Falkland, British Columbia): Advance safe, sustainable trail access through signage, safety kits, and enhanced mapping that help promote responsible riding, environmental protection, and community stewardship.

(Falkland, British Columbia): Advance safe, sustainable trail access through signage, safety kits, and enhanced mapping that help promote responsible riding, environmental protection, and community stewardship. Trail Mix Inc (Juneau, Alaska): Develop design plans for Juneau's first ORV park to support safe riding and establish a replicable management model that unites riders through shared experiences.

(Juneau, Alaska): Develop design plans for Juneau's first ORV park to support safe riding and establish a replicable management model that unites riders through shared experiences. Village of Edgar (Edgar, Wisconsin): Inspect, repair, and preserve an essential connector bridge for local ATV and snowmobile trails to enable safe, long-term access across public and conservation lands.

Since the start of the TRAILS GRANTS program in 2006, Polaris has supported more than 440 ATV, off-road, and snowmobiling organizations across the U.S. and Canada through nearly $4 million in donations.

For more information, including how to apply for a Spring 2026 TRAILS GRANT, visit

https://www.polaris.com/en-us/trails-application/.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

SOURCE Polaris Inc.