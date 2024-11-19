POLARIS FACTORY RACING'S BROCK HEGER TRIUMPHS, CAPTURING FIRST SCORE BAJA 1000 VICTORY AND SECURING 2024 SCORE UTV PRO OPEN CLASS SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Heger Goes Solo and Dominates UTV Field in RZR Pro R Factory, Securing Impressive Seventh Overall Amongst All Four-Wheel Vehicles

Polaris-Supported Racer Branden Sims Finishes Second in Race-Prepped RZR Pro R

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Factory Racing's Brock Heger delivered a historic performance, going solo behind the wheel of his Polaris RZR Pro R Factory and dominating the field this past weekend at the 57th running of the prestigious SCORE Baja 1000. Heger's first Baja 1000 victory was made all the more impressive by not only dominating the entire UTV field, but finishing seventh amongst all four-wheeled vehicles, including the elite Trophy Truck classes - the highest finish by a UTV since the UTV classes were introduced to the race in 2007. Heger's victory secured the necessary points to come from behind and clinch the 2024 SCORE UTV Pro Open Class Series Championship for the second consecutive year. Heger won the race by 45 minutes over Polaris-supported racer Branden Sims, who finished second in a race-modified Polaris RZR Pro R. This Baja 1000 triumph capped off a second consecutive undefeated season for Polaris Factory Racing, with UTV overall wins at all four SCORE series events, and marked Polaris' third straight Baja 1000 victory.

Brock Heger Goes Solo at SCORE Baja 1000 and Dominates UTV Field in RZR Pro R Factory, Securing Impressive Seventh Overall Amongst All Four-Wheel Vehicles en Route to UTV Overall and 2024 SCORE UTV Pro Open Class Series Championship

"After a pretty rough run at the first three events this season, I entered this final race with nothing to lose and a hell of a lot to gain, and it felt like the best move was to take matters into my own hands and run the entire race on my own," said Heger. "To win my first Baja 1000 and turn my entire season around in such a dramatic fashion is pretty special, but it comes with a ton of mixed feelings. I feel terrible for Cayden. He's been spectacular this entire season, and to have it all slip away so close to the finish is absolutely terrible. I'm incredibly grateful to the entire RZR Factory Racing team, our dedicated support crew and everyone back at Polaris engineering who work tirelessly to make the RZR Pro R Factory the most dominant UTV in the sport and put me in the best position to win at every race."

Heger owned the race from start to finish, leading nearly every mile of the grueling 864.13-mile course. The race began just outside of Ensenada, where Heger quickly surged to the front, establishing a strong pace early. By mile 77, he held the lead, followed by teammates Cayden MacCachren in 6th. It's worth noting that MacCachren had opted to start at the back of the field, making his impressive climb through the ranks all the more notable. Heger and MacCachren continued to impress, with Heger still leading by mile 167 while MacCachren advanced to third. Heger's RZR Pro R Factory showcased its unmatched combination of power, strength and control, performing flawlessly throughout the unrelenting Baja terrain.

As the race approached mile marker 211, Heger extended his lead to four minutes, while MacCachren slipped back to fifth. Near the halfway point, Heger remained the first UTV, skillfully extending his lead after briefly getting stuck in a bottleneck. By this stage, he had climbed to an impressive 13th overall among all four-wheel vehicles, with his RZR Pro R Factory continuing to deliver exceptional performance across the punishing desert landscape.

During the second half of the race, Heger continued to dominate while MacCachren sliced and diced through the field, working his way into second and closing the gap by mile 720. Over the final 100 miles, Heger never relented, powering ahead to secure the UTV Overall and UTV Pro Open class victory. Unfortunately, with only 78 miles remaining, MacCachren's race ended in heartbreaking fashion, as unforeseen challenges forced him to retire, dashing his hopes for the championship.

"Another incredible season for Polaris Factory Racing is in the books, and going undefeated again in the SCORE series, capped off with another prestigious Baja 1000 win and the UTV Pro Open Championship, is nothing short of extraordinary," said Alex Scheuerell, Polaris Factory Racing Technical Director. "It's kind of appropriate that we currently have a 'Tough Doesn't Quit' marketing campaign, because that is exactly what Brock demonstrated with his incredible performance. The toughness, grit and determination that he showcased today - not only racing the 864 miles on his own, but absolutely dominating the field, is remarkable. This victory, and the entire season, highlight the strength of our Polaris Factory Racing program, the expertise and dedication of our design and engineering teams and the incredible capabilities of the RZR Pro R platform."

