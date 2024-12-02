Polaris Inc. to Speak at The Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Polaris Inc.

Dec 02, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will speak at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer will speak during a fireside chat about the Company.

To access the live audio webcast, visit the Polaris Investor Relations website on the time and day of the meeting at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.

About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR®, Polaris XPEDITION®, and GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

SOURCE Polaris Inc.

