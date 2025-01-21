Polaris is Offering Free Snowmobile Rides this Winter

Polaris invites people to experience an adventure in the snow with a free snowmobile ride at a Polaris Adventures Outfitter location of their choice

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), the global leader in powersports, today announced it is offering free snowmobile rides at more than 50 participating Polaris Adventures Outfitter locations across the country. This program builds on Polaris' long history of helping people experience the joy and adventure of winter.

Polaris Inc. is offering free snowmobile rides at more than 50 participating Polaris Adventures Outfitter locations across the country. Now through snow season 2025, riders can claim a free, one-hour ride at a participating Polaris Adventures location of their choice by visiting polaris.com/snowdemos to request a code.

"As a company that got its start by a desire to fully embrace the winter season, we are passionate about helping people adventure outdoors and have a special place in our hearts for snow," said Jenny Nack, vice president and general manager, Polaris Snow. "Polaris is bringing those two things together to help more people experience the sport of snowmobiling – for free. We don't think that winter needs to be a time to just hunker down and hibernate, especially when there are incredible memories to be made outside."

Now through snow season 2025, riders can claim a free, one-hour ride at a participating Polaris Adventures location of their choice by visiting polaris.com/snowdemos to request a code. From there, riders can select their desired riding location and book their free ride. If an hour is simply not enough there may be opportunity to book and pay for extended time.

The free, one-hour ride will be designed to give all types of riders – from those new to the sport to snowmobile enthusiasts – an opportunity to experience the fun of snowmobiling while taking in the beauty of the outdoors in a safe and memorable manner.

Since its launch in 2017, Polaris Adventures has become a leading powersports vehicles' rental program, creating opportunities for customers to get outside, try new activities, or new models for those who may already own a powersports vehicle. Polaris Adventures has grown to offer adventure experiences at over 250+ Outfitter locations across the U.S. and Canada, as well as experiences in Mexico and New Zealand.

To learn more visit polaris.com/snowmobiles or adventures.polaris.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

About Polaris Adventures

Polaris Adventures brings together a network of Outfitter locations to provide premium ride and drive experiences at epic destinations nationwide. With adventure experiences at over 250+ Outfitter locations, Polaris Adventures Outfitters offer worry-free half and full-day options for couples, families, and adventure groups in state-of-the-art Polaris vehicles. Visit adventures.polaris.com to learn more.

