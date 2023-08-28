POLARIS MARINE UNVEILS TWO CONCEPT DEMONSTRATOR PONTOONS FEATURING HIGH-HORSEPOWER ELECTRIC PROPULSION

News provided by

Polaris Inc.

28 Aug, 2023, 11:30 ET

ELKHART, Ind., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Marine today unveiled two new concept electric pontoons under its Bennington and Godfrey Pontoons brands. North America's leading manufacturer of pontoon boats previewed these high-horsepower electric propulsion demonstrators at its annual dealer meetings in Syracuse, Ind., this month. Acting as the testbed capability demonstrations for future development of watercraft optimized for electric propulsion, the concept vessels were built on the 26-foot, 6-inch 2024 Bennington L-Series Bowrider and the 23-foot, 11-inch 2023 Godfrey Monaco 235 platforms.

Continue Reading
Polaris Marine tests 150-hp outboard electric motor from Forza X1 on Bennington and Godfrey pontoon models.
Polaris Marine tests 150-hp outboard electric motor from Forza X1 on Bennington and Godfrey pontoon models.

"As a leader in the pontoon market, Polaris Marine is staying at the forefront of new and emerging technologies, like electrification," said Ben Duke, president of Polaris Marine. "Working closely with high-horsepower electric propulsion OEMs, Bennington and Godfrey are using concept vessels, such as the ones we shared with dealers, as testbeds for future development. As electrification technology rapidly advances, we will continue to test, learn and best understand how we use it to deliver incredible performance and create the best experiences for our customers."

The benefits of electric propulsion are well established on smaller applications, such as dinghies and tenders. Last year, Godfrey introduced the Mighty G, a 15-foot lower horsepower pontoon designed for the optimal use of a gas-or electric-powered engine. Electric motors are easier to maintain as there are fewer moving parts and they require no oil changes or scheduled engine maintenance. Electric propulsion also adds the benefits of instantaneous torque and the ability to travel in sometimes restricted waterways, making the adoption of effective, high-power, high-performance and long-range electric propulsion the next evolution in luxury pontoons.

The concept vessels were selected for demonstration due to the ability to place the batteries in a central location. The models are both popular platforms for their respective brands, giving the engineering teams opportunity to explore and validate the capability of electric propulsion, while allowing dealers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the testing and learning that is taking place within Polaris Marine. With a 150-hp outboard electric motor from Forza X1, the Bennington and Godfrey demonstrators reached a top speed of 25 mph and 28 mph, respectively. With this power, the cruising range of the Bennington was gauged comfortably to be 25 miles at 15 mph or 15 miles at 20 mph, while the Godfrey clocked in at 15 mph for an estimated range of 29 miles or 20 mph for 17 miles. The systems were controlled by a custom interface, Garmin touch screen display, and equipped with 4G connectivity for monitoring the system remotely via an app.

"Building off the introduction of last year's Mighty G, where customers who ended up selecting an electric vs. gas-powered motor option were more than double our expectations, we recognize the future potential of this technology and pontoons offerings that have been optimized for electric propulsion," continued Duke. "Our dealer network will be a critical partner in defining this future and we're pleased that they have been so receptive to these higher horse-powered demonstrators."

To learn more about Bennington, please visit benningtonmarine.com. To learn more about Godfrey, please visit www.godfreypontoonboats.com.

About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Bennington® is a registered trademark of Pontoon Boat, LLC a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Industries Inc.
Godfrey® is a registered trademark of Highwater Marine, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Industries Inc.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.

Also from this source

BENNINGTON ANNOUNCES REDESIGNED SV AND S SERIES AND MODEL YEAR 2024 UPDATES

CAMP RZR RETURNS TO KICK OFF DUNE SEASON IN GLAMIS, FEATURING LIVE PERFORMANCE BY EVERCLEAR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.