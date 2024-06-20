POLARIS OFF ROAD UNVEILS 2025 RZR XP LINEUP, BUILDING ON THE LEGACY OF THE BEST-SELLING SPORT SIDE-BY-SIDE

RZR XP Lineup Continues to Deliver Riders Performance, Technology & Durability

2025 Highlights Include Refreshed Colors & Graphics, Trim-Level Enhancements, New Features and Lower Pricing Across All Trim Levels

MINNEAPOLIS, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on last year's groundbreaking RZR XP redesign, Polaris Off Road , the leader in off-road vehicle innovation, today announces the 2025 RZR XP lineup that continues to deliver game-changing durability, category-leading performance and trail-optimized technology at an unmatched value.

For 2025, Polaris Off Road is expanding the RZR XP lineup with additional trim updates and added features to further enhance the vehicle's aesthetic and functionality. The mid-level Premium trim now includes Polaris' industry-leading RIDE COMMAND system. This advanced technology offers a seven-inch touchscreen display and makes rides less worrisome with GPS navigation and group ride tracking that works without cell signal to keep riders connected and on course. As an added value, the Ultimate trim now comes standard with a 4,500 lb winch, giving riders peace-of-mind as they tackle the toughest trails.

The 2025 RZR XP also boasts refreshed colors and graphics across its lineup, adding a modern and aggressive look to its rugged design, helping riders make a bold statement when hitting the trails. The Sport trim is now available in Storm Gray with Radiant Green accents, as well as Polaris Blue, while the Premium trim is now offered in Storm Gray with Red accents and matching springs. Finally, the top-tier Ultimate trim is available in Storm Gray and Lime, plus Polaris Blue and Orange, each with matching colored springs, front bumper and seats.

"Last year, we completely redesigned the RZR XP platform from the ground-up, making it superior in every way possible. Not only does it surpass all previous RZR XP models but it outshines the competition by delivering riders the best in design, performance and technology," said Reid Wilson, Vice President, Polaris Off Road. "Customers love the redesign we launched last year. For 2025, we're continuing to highlight what makes this RZR XP platform the No. 1 selling sport side-by-side, while delivering it all at an incredible value to our riders."

As a result of its comprehensive redesign in 2024, the RZR XP platform provides riders with game-changing durability and comfort, significantly enhanced range of performance capabilities and a host of trail-optimized technology. For durability, the RZR XP features a full-coverage skid plate to enhance powertrain protection, while an integrated tubular front bumper provides durable protection to the front of the vehicle, providing peace of mind while out on the trail. A rider-inspired interior incorporates years of feedback to create a more comfortable cab with a sportier driving position and increased leg room. Additionally, raised rear seats deliver a more enjoyable ride for backseat passengers providing optimized visibility, while solid half doors, self-draining floors and an available poly roof shrug off dust, rain and any other elements.

RZR XP models come equipped with the category-leading 999cc, 114-horsepower engine that delivers quick and responsive acceleration from corner to corner, while a 25 percent stronger chassis creates the perfect blend of strength, smooth suspension, and razor-sharp agility. Precision-tuned Walker Evans Racing® Needle Shocks provide 20.5 inches of usable travel, delivering a smoother and more comfortable ride for all passengers. For increased durability and to help keep customers riding longer, the RZR XP offers mounting and ducting to create a cooler-running CVT that extends belt life, while a redesigned driveline delivers 30 percent stronger half shafts.

Finally, Polaris raised the bar with technology in the RZR XP, from advanced connectivity to incredible sound options to help create an even better riding experience. The factory-installed Rockford Fosgate® Stage 3 Audio on the Ultimate trim delivers powerful and crystal clear sound for an immersive audio experience anywhere on the trail. Additionally, there is no better way to keep riders connected than with Polaris' industry-leading RIDE COMMAND system that provides over a million miles of verified trails nationwide and a host of unique features, available free of charge for all riders via the Polaris app, online or in vehicles depending on trim level.

Riders can also customize their RZR XP to meet their riding needs through four accessory collections that are built specifically for a variety of riding terrains: trail, mud, backcountry and all-season. With accessories like a RIGID 32" combo LED light bar, extreme kick-out and low profile rock sliders, full coverage fender flares, aluminum and poly roof options, full vented windshields and different tires, each collection allows riders to more easily navigate the trails, power through the deep ruts and mud or get off the beaten path in any season to enjoy the ride.

Trim Level Breakdown

Shipping to dealers now, the 2025 RZR XP is available in two and four-seat configurations in three trims: Sport, Premium and Ultimate. With a price reduction across all levels, the RZR XP is now more attainable than ever.

RZR XP 1000 Sport:

Starting at $19,999 US MSRP, riders can get into the RZR XP 1000 Sport, featuring two color options, 29" tires, LED headlights, illuminated in-cab switches, 660-W Charging System, and three-point seat belts.

RZR XP 1000 Premium:

The RZR XP 1000 Premium starts at $21,999 US MSRP, and includes one color and graphic option, 30-inch tires, three-point seat belts and Polaris' industry-leading seven-inch touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND.

RZR XP 1000 Ultimate:

Rounding out the lineup is the RZR XP 1000 Ultimate, starting at $24,999 US MSRP. Available in two color and graphics options with color-matched springs, seats and front bumper. RZR XP 1000 Ultimate offers Polaris' industry-leading seven-inch touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND, a Rockford Fosgate® Stage 3 Audio, Reverse Camera, Poly Roof, 900W operating system and 4,500 lb winch.

To learn more, please visit Polaris.com/RZR or join the conversation and follow on Facebook sm, Instagram sm, YouTube sm and X sm.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris XPEDITION and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe . www.polaris.com

SOURCE Polaris Inc.