POLARIS UNLEASHES THE LIMITED-EDITION RZR PRO R RACE REPLICA - INSPIRED BY RZR'S RACING CHAMPIONSHIP DNA

Exclusive Limited Edition RZR Honors Polaris' Global Desert Racing Success With Race-Livery Styling and Upgraded Componentry

Upgrades Include Color-Matched Fang Lighting, Method Race Wheels®, BFGoodrich® Tires, RIGID® Lighting and Rockford Fosgate® Stage 6 Audio

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road , the leader in off-road innovation, today unleashed the new RZR Pro R Race Replica Limited Edition. The vehicle pays homage to the dominance of the Polaris RZR Pro R Factory race UTV - the only OEM-developed race UTV, undefeated for nearly two years in SCORE series racing and victorious at the 2024 Dakar Rally. This limited-edition model encapsulates the power, durability, and spirit of the Polaris Factory Racing team and its dedicated sponsors, featuring shared parts from the actual race UTVs.

With this exclusive limited-edition replica, riders can hit the trails and dunes in style. It features the official Polaris Factory Racing livery in striking Podium Purple - a visual tribute to the current undefeated SCORE Series points leader, Cayden MacCachren's vehicle and his victory at the 2023 SCORE Baja 1000. Only 250 of these vehicles will be available worldwide, making it an ultra-exclusive opportunity for off-road enthusiasts. Built from the new top-tier 2025 RZR Pro R Ultimate trim that boasts revitalized RZR styling with RZR fang lighting, fresh cabin air intakes and cab radiator deflectors, refined dash and storage, plus the industry's first heated and vented seats, the RZR Pro R Race Replica also comes equipped with 15" Method Race Wheels®, 32" BFGoodrich® Tires, 32" RIGID® Light Bar and RIGID® Rear Chase Light, Rockford Fosgate® Stage 6 Audio, and Polaris-engineered front and rear bumpers.

"The RZR Pro R Race Replica is a truly special vehicle that embodies Polaris' deep-rooted passion for racing and the flat-out dominance of our Polaris Factory Racing team," said Reid Wilson, Vice President and General Manager of Polaris Off Road Vehicles. "Not only is racing integral to our history and our DNA, it continues to be the ultimate proving ground for all RZR vehicles and their amazing capabilities, which allows us to deliver our customers with the best sport side-by-sides on the market. This limited-edition model celebrates that success, while also acknowledging the incredible support of our sponsors who drive our racing program forward."

The RZR Pro R Race Replica Edition includes the following exclusive upgrades:

Polaris Factory Racing Livery and Race-Inspired Styling: The RZR Pro R Race Replica Limited Edition is designed with Polaris Factory Racing livery, showcasing Cayden MacCachren's signature Podium Purple color and graphics for a bold, race-inspired look. It features a painted front fascia and center hood, graphic-enhanced roof, along with a sleek, blacked-out ROPS and suspension for a commanding presence both on and off the race track.

Purple Animated RZR Fang Accent Lighting: The iconic Polaris RZR Fang Lighting returned to the RZR Pro R for 2025 and features a sharp design with dynamic up-and-down animation, capturing the fierce attitude RZR is known for. Previously exclusive to the Polaris Factory Racing team, this limited-edition model will showcase color-matched purple fang accent lighting, adding extra flair and bold styling to an already distinctive design.

Polaris-Engineered Front & Rear Bumpers: Polaris engineers are continuously working to refine and develop better, stronger products, and these front and rear bumpers are a testament to that commitment. Built for durability, these ultra-strong bumpers are designed to withstand the rigors of the toughest off-road conditions while offering enhanced vehicle protection.

RIGID ® 32" Light Bar: To keep riders out longer and more confidently into the night, the added 32" RIGID light bar integrated forward-facing on the roof, features a powerful 20k lumen output that travels up to 3,077 ft. for added visibility. With its unbreakable scratch resistant polycarbonate lens, this light can illuminate the trail or any racecourse it encounters.

RIGID ® Rear Chase Light : For added functionality, the RIGID Rear Facing Chase Light Bar - used on the actual RZR Pro R Factory race vehicle - combines running, brake, reverse, turn signal, and more into a single compact package. This allows for increased visibility to the rear of the vehicle when riding in a group, encountering harsh weather or when kicking up heavy dust in the dunes and desert.

32" BFGoodrich ® KM3 Tires: With its terrain-attack tread design that grip from any angle, these Mud-Terrain KM3 tires deliver extreme toughness and traction through mud, loose soil and even rocky conditions, offering optimal performance. Additionally, tough sidewall rubber and an advanced deflection design help resist splitting and bruising when traversing tough terrain so riders can ensure a long day on the trail.

Method Race Wheels ® 407 Bead Grip: Designed to withstand the rigors of off-road racing, the Method 407 wheels offer ultra-strong performance and undeniable style with a patented Bead Grip ® technology that engages the tire bead for increased grip at low tire pressures. These are the same wheels used by the Polaris Factory Racing team, proving their strength and durability.

Rockford Fosgate® Stage 6 Audio: Upgraded from the stock Stage 4 audio package, the Rockford Fosgate® Stage 6 audio kit turns it up a notch providing riders with an unparalleled off-road audio experience. Featuring one high-powered 12" 400 watt Subwoofer, Front Door Speakers and a Bass Control Knob, riders get to experience powerful and crystal clear tunes.

Shipping to dealers in November 2024, the 2025 RZR Pro R Race Replica Edition will be available in two and four-seat configurations, and will have an MSRP of $45,999 for two-passenger and $49,999 for four-passenger.

To learn more, please visit Polaris.com/RZR or join the conversation and follow on Facebook sm, Instagram sm, YouTube sm and X sm.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris XPEDITION and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Rockford Fosgate® is a registered trademark of Rockford Corporation

RIGID® is a registered trademark of RIGID Industries LED Lighting

METHOD RACE WHEELS® is a registered trademark of Custom Wheel House

BF Goodrich® is a registered trademark of B.F. Goodrich Company

Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.