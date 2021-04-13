Polcyn Insurance Joins Forces with Integrity to Fuel Next Stage of Explosive Growth

Polcyn Insurance is a business that has achieved remarkable sales metrics since its inception, providing life insurance products through 6,000 agents nationwide. In 2020, the company helped more than 78,000 Americans secure their financial futures by placing over $30 million in annual paid premium. As a company, their devotion and focused determination has them on pace to provide more than $75 million in annual paid premium during 2021, representing more than 150% year-over-year organic growth.

"Grady is another young and emerging leader that has chosen to join Integrity to take his company to the next level. His drive and passion are the epitome of our nationwide team of Integrity partners who are changing the industry for all stakeholders," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "His business has been growing rapidly and with Integrity's cutting-edge resources behind him, Grady will experience the 'Integrity Effect' of additional explosive growth. He is a true leader, and I can't wait to be part of all he will accomplish going forward in helping even more families."

"It is exciting beyond belief to call myself a partner with so many industry icons who have walked this path of incredible growth," said Grady Polcyn, President of Polcyn Insurance. "Being able to utilize Integrity's full support system offers so much peace of mind, from the technology platform and tools to the business resources that support my staff. Because of this partnership, I can continue to do what I do best — help agents become the greatest versions of themselves and protect hardworking American families every day."

Polcyn Insurance will leverage Integrity's comprehensive platform, which includes proprietary technology only available to partners. Integrity's business services and infrastructure include CRM, data solutions, agency management software, product development, IT, human resources and marketing support. Partners can further facilitate growth by collaborating with industry legends who are part of Integrity's fast-growing partner network. In addition, Polcyn Insurance employees will now receive meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Grady is so unbelievably passionate about helping others win, which is a value we share at Integrity," explained Shawn Meaike, Managing Partner at Integrity and President of Family First Life. "He is a great example to other agents and agency builders of the payoffs that hard work and commitment can bring. The Polcyn Insurance team is ambitious and youthful — the momentum they bring will further energize the Integrity family."

"Grady is a natural leader and a selfless team player," said Andrew Taylor, Managing Partner at Integrity and President of Taylor Financial. "This partnership allows him to benefit from Integrity's technology and marketing resources while he grows and supports his team. I'm thrilled to have him join Integrity as we transform the insurance experience."

For more information about Polcyn Insurance's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/PolcynInsurance.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the health care experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 345,000 independent agents who service more than seven million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Polcyn Insurance and Financial Services

Polcyn Insurance and Financial Services, also known as Family First Life America, is a leading insurance agency headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. They specialize in final expense life insurance, mortgage protection, fixed indexed annuities and Medicare supplements. Polcyn Insurance prides itself on empowering agents across the country to attain great success with top compensation, vested renewals, diverse product lines, innovative lead options and superior sales training. Polcyn Insurance's more than 6,000 agents served over 78,000 clients in 2020, placing more than $30 million in paid premium. For more information, visit www.familyfirstlifeamerica.com.

