Pollak® Introduces New Line of Trailer Connectors and Accessories

Pollak® has introduced an all-new line of Trailer Connectors, Adapters and accessories

The Pollak® Trailer Connector program includes five individual product lines: Pollak® Pro, Pollak Quick Connexion™, ProSecure™ LED, ProSecure™ Light and Pollak® Pro Flex

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products (SMP) is proud to introduce Pollak's new line of Trailer Connectors, Adapters and accessories. The Pollak® line of precision-engineered Trailer Connectors, Adapters, extensions and accessories has been specifically designed for towing with light-duty and medium-duty trucks and SUVs.

The Pollak® Trailer Connector program is made up of five different product lines, each with a specific purpose. The Pollak® Pro line includes more than 40 Connectors, Adapters, extensions and accessories, each designed to resist corrosion for a long service life. Pollak Quick Connexion™ Connectors and Adapters feature ergonomic designs that make connecting and disconnecting easy. The ProSecure™ LED line of Connectors, Adapters and accessories feature LED lights to verify continuity, and ProSecure™ Light Connectors and Adapters glow to confirm a secure connection. Finally, Pollak® Pro Flex Adapters plug directly into the OEM wiring system and feature a flexible design that allows users to easily switch between trailers with different connectors.

In addition, to assist distribution partners in marketing and selling these new products, Pollak® has created new consumer-friendly packaging to be displayed in store fronts. The line is also supported with new marketing materials including suggested planograms for distributors, detailed brochures, an advertising program, headercards for retail locations, and an all-new website that makes finding the right part easy.

"We're pleased to introduce this new line of Trailer Connectors, Adapters and accessories," said John Herc, VP of Product and Marketing for SMP. "This is a growing market with applications for both commercial and recreational use, and we look forward to helping our distribution partners grow their business with this offering."

All Pollak® Trailer Connectors, Adapters, and accessories are listed in the catalog found at PollakTowing.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Pollak®

Pollak® has been providing innovative designs, reliable manufacturing, and high-quality parts for the heavy truck, off-road, RV, marine, industrial, and towing industries since 1909. Manufactured in TS16949- and ISO14001-certified plants, Pollak® engineers, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of engine management and electro-mechanical products, including connectors, switches, sensors, and related items. These products are utilized by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket distributors. For more information, visit PollakAftermarket.com and PollakTowing.com.

About SMP®

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is a leader in the industries it serves and a trusted partner for all its stakeholders. We manufacture and distribute premium replacement parts for our customers in the Automotive Aftermarket while we provide customizable solutions for vehicle control and thermal management categories in diversified end markets represented by our Engineered Solutions segment. We are a global manufacturer with over 6,100 employees (inclusive of temporary and joint venture employees) across 32 manufacturing, distribution and engineering facilities and offices located in North America, Europe and Asia. SMP's strategy combines growth, stability and diversification to balance today's corporate needs with future opportunities, along with a goal to provide steady, long-term shareholder returns through consistent dividends, reinvestment back into our company and selective acquisitions that serve to make our core businesses stronger. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

