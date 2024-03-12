Standard Motor Products Expands Oil Filter Housing Kit Program

Key Takeaways

Standard ® Oil Filter Housing Kits feature multiple design improvements to prevent leaks

Oil Filter Housing Kits feature multiple design improvements to prevent leaks The Standard ® Oil Filter Housing Kit program is continually expanding, offering application-specific, not universal, coverage

Oil Filter Housing Kit program is continually expanding, offering application-specific, not universal, coverage Each Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kit is factory-assembled and includes everything needed for a complete repair

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to share the expansion of its line of Oil Filter Housing Kits. Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits feature design improvements over the OE units, are application-specific, not universal, and come completely assembled from the factory for a drop-in solution.

Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits feature design improvements over the OE units, are application-specific, not universal, and come completely assembled from the factory for a drop-in solution.

Original equipment oil filter housings, like those on the Pentastar 3.6L, are prone to failing and leaking oil from several problem areas. Standard® engineers study the failures of OE units and design improvements to address each of these known issues. For example, the core plugs on the back of the OE housing are installed without any seals or O-rings which leads to an oil leak. Standard® installs an O-ring on each core plug before ultrasonically welding them into the housing, creating a positive, long-lasting seal.

Pentastar oil filter housings can look similar, but there are distinct differences from year to year, including different oil pressure sensors, oil filters, flow rates and the lack of a temperature sensor on more recent applications. Standard® takes these differences into account in the design process, and engineers products that match the original for vehicle-specific, not universal, fit and performance. Most recently, Standard® introduced OFH111, a fifth Pentastar number, for the most current oil filter housing design, covering vehicles like the 2024-20 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2024-19 RAM 1500 and others.

Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits are completely factory assembled and include everything needed for a complete, correct installation. The oil filter and cap are an exact OE-match and already installed. All Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits include the required oil pressure and temperature sensors, gaskets, seals, and hardware so the old, worn pieces don't need to be reused. Additionally, these modular oil filter housings don't just filter the oil, but they also cool it, so all Standard® Oil Filter Housings match the thermal characteristics of the original design to help keep the oil cool.

John Herc, Vice President Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP®, stated, "We are consistently adding to our Oil Filter Housing Kit program to meet the demands of technicians. We know that these are high-OE-failure components, and we're committed to providing a high-quality alternative with design improvements over the original."

All Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits and related components are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.